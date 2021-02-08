SIU research makes progress toward vaccine against chlamydia in women

Currently, there is no licensed vaccine available to prevent infections of chlamydia, and other than the one for human papillomavirus (HPV), vaccines for sexually transmitted infections don’t exist.

“One of the main reasons for this lack of success in developing mucosal vaccines against STIs is that we do not fully understand how to best induce immunity in the female reproductive tract,” Konjufca said.

Biologists in recent years have become more and more convinced that healthy gut bacteria are key to a host of bodily functions, including immune responses. Previous work showed that orally administering mice with live C. trachomatis did result in vaginal and reproductive protection against the disease, though it had not precisely identified the biological mechanism that caused this result.

Konjufca’s work, funded by the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation, may have uncovered how that process works.

“Our findings are important because for the first time we show that antibody secretion in the female reproductive tract can be induced by oral immunization,” she said.