SIU researcher’s tool would improve tracking, avoidance of COVID-19 cases

No names or other identifying information will be associated with the location and diagnosis data it relies on, for instance, while other features and functions will protect data sources. Through an easy-to-use interface, users also will have the option to delete certain information — such as a home or work address — from the data set they provide in order to use the tool.

“There are multiple techniques that we will implement to ensure privacy,” Sinha said. “Our goal is to make the tool HIPAA-compliant.”

‘Seeing’ is believing

The tool will offer three ways to visualize or “see” the interaction between the virus’ spread and individual locations and movement. First, it will allow a user to see the number of COVID-19 cases, including fatalities, over time using a slidebar to control the time frame. Doing so might give a county health official the ability to visualize how the virus has progressed over time not only in their own counties, but in neighboring ones, as well, Sinha said Such information also might lead individuals to make safer shopping choices, for example.

“If I were to see my county has a considerable number of infections while neighboring counties do not, then I might feel safer doing my grocery shopping there rather than my home county,” he said.