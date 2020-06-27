SIU researchers find individual motivations determine group success

With contributions from an international team of highly regarded group-dynamics researchers, the book integrates classic and contemporary research conducted in a wide variety of settings with new insights into when and why individuals expend minimal or maximum effort in group situations.

Karau teaches courses at SIU in organizational behavior, human resources and social responsibility. He is co-developer of two theories that have spurred a great deal of additional research, including many studies discussed in the book.

Working with Kip Williams of Purdue University, Karau co-developed the Collective Effort Model of individual motivation on group tasks. This theory holds people will only work hard on a group task if they believe their efforts lead to group and individual outcomes that have personal meaning and value. There is connection between the effort people are willing to put forth on a group project and the personal satisfaction they anticipate from the outcome. Much of Karau’s research involves exploring when and why individuals are most likely to work hard as members of groups or teams.