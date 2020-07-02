SIU reverses decision on Delta Chi fraternity, now on probation after party during stay-home order

When the officer spoke to one of the residents, the resident told the officer "he was unaware of the precaution to limit gatherings to less than ten people because of the current pandemic" and offered to stop the party, according to the police report. The resident "was cooperative and agreed to resolve the issue quickly" and the report was requested to be forwarded to the SIU Student Rights and Responsibilities office for review, according to the officer’s statement.

Organizational probation is “a formal warning to the organization that the behaviors exhibited by the violation are unacceptable in an educational community,” according to the SIU Student Code of Conduct.

While on probation, the fraternity cannot access, use, or be eligible to request any source of university funding. Members are also prohibited from traveling for any reason through the use of university funds, resources or vehicles for purposes of representing the organization, according to the code.

The COVID-19 directive, issued on March 27 by Dunn and Jennifer Jones-Hall, dean of students, ordered the cessation of “any and all in-person activities” in order to comply with the Jackson County Health Department and Illinois Department of Public Health’s protocol on the COVID-19 pandemic. That included Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s original stay-at-home order.