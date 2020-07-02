SIU reverses decision on Delta Chi fraternity, now on probation after party during stay-home order

CARBONDALE — The Delta Chi fraternity at Southern Illinois University Carbondale has been placed on probation until December after violating conditions of an administrative directive relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to investigation records obtained through the Illinois Freedom of Information Act.
The university in March had indefinitely suspended the fraternity. The change to probation comes after pressure from Delta Chi international headquarters, which alleged the university did not follow proper procedure in issuing sanctions against student organizations, according to a letter sent to John Dunn, then-interim chancellor, from David R. Gault, general counsel for the Delta Chi fraternity, obtained through a public records request.
Gault claimed in the letter that the university violated the code of conduct for student organizations by not scheduling an administrative conference to adjudicate alleged violations and notes the provision does not authorize an “indefinite suspension.”
He said the “overwhelming majority of students” were not present in Carbondale at the time of the violation because of the “suspension of classes at SIU” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the alleged violations to Dunn’s directive “were the responsibility of a few student members, as well as some (non-fraternity members), who have remained in Carbondale,” and that the chapter cannot be held responsible for the conduct.
“Fair procedures help prevent arbitrary and unreasonable decisions, while allowing those accused an opportunity to respond to the charges,” Ben Ely, Delta Chi director of communications and publications, said through an emailed statement. “We believe in due process and believe in education to prevent situations from reoccurring.”
He said the fraternity’s partnership with the university is important and the organization looks “forward to working with them in the future to address any opportunity that increases awareness and improves health and safety standards, while holding each other accountable.”
The original action against Delta Chi fraternity stemmed from allegations of a party on March 29 at a residence where multiple Delta Chi members lived. The party violated the governor’s stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to police records obtained through a public records request.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s original stay-at-home order required Illinoisans to stay home except for essential trips, like to get groceries or medicine. At the time, gatherings of 10 or more people were also banned in the state. Pritzker has since announced a phased plan for reopening the state.
A Carbondale Police officer responded to a report of a "gathering of approximately twenty to thirty people in the front yard of a house” around 6 p.m. on March 29. By the time he arrived, “everyone had moved inside but there was still loud music and a small gathering inside the front door,” according to the March 29 police report.
When the officer spoke to one of the residents, the resident told the officer "he was unaware of the precaution to limit gatherings to less than ten people because of the current pandemic" and offered to stop the party, according to the police report. The resident "was cooperative and agreed to resolve the issue quickly" and the report was requested to be forwarded to the SIU Student Rights and Responsibilities office for review, according to the officer’s statement.
Organizational probation is “a formal warning to the organization that the behaviors exhibited by the violation are unacceptable in an educational community,” according to the SIU Student Code of Conduct.
While on probation, the fraternity cannot access, use, or be eligible to request any source of university funding. Members are also prohibited from traveling for any reason through the use of university funds, resources or vehicles for purposes of representing the organization, according to the code.
The COVID-19 directive, issued on March 27 by Dunn and Jennifer Jones-Hall, dean of students, ordered the cessation of “any and all in-person activities” in order to comply with the Jackson County Health Department and Illinois Department of Public Health’s protocol on the COVID-19 pandemic. That included Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s original stay-at-home order.
A violation of the directive would result in a chapter’s recognition by the university being “immediately and indefinitely” revoked, according to a March 27 Cease and Desist notice sent by Rachel Dunning, assistant director of fraternity and sorority life, to fraternity and sorority leadership at the university.
During a meeting between the fraternity and the SIU Student Rights and Responsibilities Office on April 9, the fraternity was found to be responsible for creating health or safety hazards, according to meeting records.
The Delta Chi international headquarters found the chapter had failed to “protect the health and safety of all human beings,” and they were given a risk management surcharge of $10 for each of their 21 active members, according to a “Notice of Outcome” provided by Delta Chi international headquarters to the university on April 27.
Delta Chi international headquarters will require the SIU chapter of the fraternity to review and utilize the organization’s social event planning guide for any future events they may host “as long as they are in compliance with all state and local requirements,” Ely said.
In addition to the organizational probation and sanctions from Delta Chi international headquarters, each fraternity member who was present at the event was required to write a 500-word paper on "the importance of following shelter-in-place orders and flattening the curve of coronavirus,” according to the university’s discipline decision.
