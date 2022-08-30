SIU rolls out new bike lock program

The Southern Illinois University Carbondale Department of Public Safety has a gift for every SIU student who registers their bicycle with the university: a U-shaped bicycle lock to keep their two wheeler secure.

The effort – a joint venture of the department and SIU’s office of the vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion – is designed not only to reduce bicycle thefts on campus, but also to encourage students to register their bicycles with the university.

With thousands of bicycles on campus, SIU Public Safety Chief Benjamin Newman said quality locks can prevent bikes from being stolen.

“Most of the bikes that are stolen from campus are either unsecured or locked with an inferior lock,” he said, explaining that loose-fitting locks or cable locks are not as secure as the hardened steel U locks available to students. “Bicycle theft is a crime of opportunity. Bikes that are unattended or unsecured at a bike rack are an easy target for thieves to pick off.”

Newman said the department purchased “several hundred” of the locks and are providing free of charge to students when they register their bicycles. In recommended usage, the locks “capture” the bicycle frame, rear wheel and an immovable object such as a bicycle rack or a post to prevent theft.

“The registration process helps us in a number of ways,” he explained. “For example, if your bicycle is stolen and we recover it, having it registered helps us return it to you. Second, if a bicycle is thought to be abandoned, we can reach out to the owner for find out the status of the bicycle.”

He said bicycles may be registered at the university’s parking office in Trueblood Hall. Registration is free. Newman added that staff members not only give students the lock, they also provide a lesson on how to properly use the locks.

“When you stop at the parking division to register, they not only give you a bike lock, but they’ll give instruction on how to secure your bike with it,” Chief Newman added. “There is a proper way to do that and the staff at the parking division are very adept at providing that information to the campus community.”

Jude Primeau, a freshman in forestry from Park Ridge, registered his Trek mountain bike during new student move-in and received one of the locks. He said he was grateful to receive the new lock.

"I think this is really helpful," he said. "Locks can prevent theft and they can be expensive, especially after you just bought a bike. It is nice to get one for free."