SIU’s Green Roof marks 10-year anniversary, plans for an upgrade

The space will now also become a multidisciplinary innovation hub through SIU's Green Fee. The project received $2,155 in spring 2020 to modernize the roof through low-cost engineering projects, adding an autonomous irrigation system, wind turbine and data acquisition device.

Two SIU undergraduate students initiated the current project in conjunction with their selection as University Innovation Fellows, a program operated by Stanford University’s Hasso Plattner Institute of Design (d.school) to empower students to become leaders of change in higher education.

SIU has participated in the UIF program since 2013. Two of the seven students selected for 2019-2020, Nelson Fernandes and Prem Rana, are involved with this project. Fernandes is a junior majoring in mechanical engineering with an energy engineering specialization from Skokie; Rana is a junior computer science and radio, television and digital media major with a machine learning specialization from Bolingbrook.