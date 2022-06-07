SIU’s Industry Day helps businesses expand through sales to government entities

Businesses that are interested in expanding their market opportunities by selling to local, state and federal governments will want to check out the Industry Day event coming to Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Dunn-Richmond Economic Development Center next week.

The university’s Illinois Procurement Technical Assistance Center is hosting the free government and corporate contracting workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 9 at 1740 Innovation Drive in Carbondale, and everyone is welcome to attend. The focus is on connecting small business owners with purchasing agents and helping them learn what products and services agencies are buying and what steps they need to get started as a vendor.

“This workshop will provide local companies with incredibly helpful information and connections to help them grow their customer bases,” said Ken Stoner, director of the Illinois Small Business Development Center at SIU. “This will benefit the region’s businesses and also bring more revenue to Southern Illinois, creating a win-win for the area, and in the long run, lead to more jobs as well.”

Numerous agencies participating

A large, diverse group of agencies at the federal, state and local levels is participating in this year’s Industry Day, including:

Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Representatives from the cities of Carbondale, Marion and other municipalities.

Southern Illinois Healthcare.

John A. Logan College.

Illinois Department of Transportation.

Sign up now

Although there is no cost to attend, pre-registration is required. Sign up online, by calling 618-536-2424 or emailing ptac@siu.edu. All participants will enjoy a free boxed lunch.

The Illinois Procurement Technical Assistance Center at SIU is made possible through a cooperative agreement with the Defense Logistics Agency Program, with support provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

