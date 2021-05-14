SIU’s Jacqueline Nash researches COVID-19’s impact on health care

She said that when she began looking for a Master of Health Administration program, she always found herself comparing every other program to SIU’s.

“Ultimately, I realized the online program at SIU was exactly the right fit for me, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” Nash said.

Wants to help people

Nash has known for many years that a career helping others was in her future.

“I chose health care management because I wanted to be involved in health care and help people, but I wasn’t sure a clinic field was what I was looking for,” Nash said. “Health care management provides me with the opportunity to achieve both of those goals.”

Initially, she was unsure where she wanted to pursue her undergraduate degree but as soon as she arrived for her first visit at SIU, “I felt at home right away. Everyone I interacted with was amazing and showed genuine interest in me as a student. The health care management program had everything I was looking for and offered me the ability to expand my skills by obtaining three minors during my four years.”

Experiences paved the way to success