SIU’s Jiyong Lee makes shortlist in internationally acclaimed juried exhibition

CARBONDALE — Jiyong Lee, a professor in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s School of Art and Design, is on sabbatical, using his time and talent as a resident artist at the Studio of the Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, New York. Meanwhile, his works are receiving accolades in France.

Lee is working through March 20 at the Corning Museum of Glass as one of the selected resident artists of the Kohler/Corning Joint Residency Program. The nearly 70-year-old not-for-profit museum is dedicated to the art, history and science of glass and has more than 50,000 objects, some of which are nearly 4,000 years old.

“It is one of my favorite places on earth. The collection, studio, Rakow Research Library — all of the resources and support at the Corning Museum of Glass make it the best place to conduct creative research,” said Lee, who has been in charge of the glass program at SIU Carbondale since 2005.

Lee also learned his recent glass artwork “Mitosis” is one of the shortlisted final 30 artworks of the Loewe Craft Prize 2020, an internationally acclaimed juried exhibition. Lee has been invited to the Musée des Arts Décoratifs (Museum of Decorative Arts) in Paris, France, with 29 other artworks and artists for the exhibition and reception event in May.