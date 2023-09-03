CARBONDALE — A series of public talks — the next of which is set for Friday, Oct. 8 — is shedding light on the upcoming total eclipse this April, as well as other celestial studies. The next “Journey to the Eclipse” talk is set for 3 p.m. Friday at the Guyon Auditorium in Morris Library. The series is free and open to the campus and public.

Friday’s event will focus on “2:38: A Glimpse into the Eclipse,” a student-made video that showcases the lead-up to the 2017 total solar eclipse at SIU and the amazing events that happened during the 2 minutes and 38 seconds of totality, said Cori Brevik, assistant professor of practice in the School of Physics and Applied Physics and one of the series organizers.

“This Friday will be a great chance for students and faculty and staff who were not in the area in 2017 to get a feel for what they can expect with the total solar eclipse in April,” Brevik said.

A discussion led by faculty members about what to expect during the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse will follow the video presentation.

Two previous series events were held in April and August. The “Journey to the Eclipse” series is aimed at bringing together experts in astronomy, solar eclipses and other sun-related talks for students, faculty, and staff of SIU, as well as members of the Southern Illinois community.

“The series is designed for a general audience,” Brevik said. “These talks are family-friendly and will be presented by speakers from a variety of disciplines.”

Future presentations are set for 3 p.m. on the first Friday of each month at the Guyon Auditorium. A bonus event is set for Oct. 13 and will focus on a partial solar eclipse set for that month.

For more information on the 2024 total solar eclipse, visit eclipse.siu.edu.