CARBONDALE — The Campus to Career Initiative Men of Color Conference is coming to Southern Illinois University Carbondale April 14, and everyone is welcome to attend the event featuring acclaimed speakers and more.

The conference is designed to address issues young men of today are encountering and provide the men, especially young men of color, with the necessary skills and tools to successfully reach their goals whether in school, work or life.

The conference takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Lawson Hall, Room 241. While the focus will be on men of color, all students, faculty, staff and community members are welcome to attend. There is no cost, but pre-registration is requested by Tuesday, April 11, at https://forms.office.com/r/wpNXQM8XXn.

“The goal of this conference is to serve as a call to action,” said Paul Frazier, vice chancellor for Anti-racism, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. “We want to foster success and increase college enrollment and attendance, retention and graduation rates for men, especially men of color.”

Media advisory

Reporters, photographers and news crews are welcome to cover the Men of Color Conference, set for 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 14 at Lawson Hall, Room 241. For more information, contact the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Anti-racism, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at diversity@siu.edu or 618-453-1186.

Acclaimed speakers and breakout sessions offered

An all-star lineup of guest speakers is planned for the conference, including a diversity expert, an actress, an engineer and former astronaut, and a corporate marketing strategist:

José Moreno Hernández — an electrical engineer who worked for many years as executive director for strategic operations at MEI Technologies, Inc. in Houston preceded by years in various positions at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and who served as NASA engineer, becoming the first Hispanic American to travel into space. He flew on the 128th shuttle mission aboard Discovery and on the 30th mission to the International Space Station. Born to a migrant family from Mexico, he didn’t learn to speak English until age 12 and has achieved remarkable successes, including academic accolades, engineering awards and much more. He will present opening remarks and share his story.

Jasmine Guy — an actress, dancer and director who has a long list of credits including starring as Whitey Gilbert in the 1990s hit series “A Different World,” currently seen in the Tracy Oliver Amazon Prime comedy series “Harlem” and numerous other television, movie and Broadway productions. She is also the author of “Evolution of a Revolutionary,” the story of Black activist Afeni Shakur, mother of Tupac Shakur, and has recorded an album. She speaks nationally about diversity, her career, and following your dreams and aspirations.

Leonard N. Moore — the George Littlefield Professor of American History at the University of Texas at Austin. Moore previously served as the university’s vice president of diversity and community engagement and has held a variety of diversity-related positions during his career. He has won a variety of awards for teaching and leadership and published several books, including the most recent, “Teaching Black History to White People.”

Corey Ross — senior director of brand and insights for G-P/Globalization Partners. Ross has more than 20 years of experience helping a variety of iconic companies develop marketing strategies and launch product innovations for their brands using his expertise with consumer insights and marketing analysis. He’s worked for companies including Whirlpool, ConAgra Brands and Procter & Gamble.

Additional activities

Along with these and other guest speakers, the conference will include breakout sessions on topics including college to career, etiquette, mental health, financial literacy, leadership and healthy relationships. There will also be a barbershop roundtable discussion focusing on ways to increase the number of minority males in entrepreneurship and C-suite roles.

The event will conclude with a networking reception to allow those in attendance to meet with Jasmine Guy and other guests.

Organizers also encourage participants to join them for other activities open to everyone on Saturday, April 15. The annual campus Unity Walk is set for 10 a.m., beginning at the tailgate loop at the Banterra Center and walking around Campus Lake. It wraps up near Saluki Stadium in time for the Saluki spring football game, which will start at 11 a.m.