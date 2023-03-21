CARBONDALE — Liz Dozier, founder and CEO of Chicago Beyond and a nationally recognized educational leader, will discuss her path-breaking work to expand opportunities and possibilities for young people through education, youth safety and wellness programs as part of a program by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Dozier will join John Shaw, institute director, at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 23, via Zoom for a discussion “Opportunity and Hope Through Disruption.” The conversation is part of the institute’s Understanding Our New World series. Visit paulsimoninstitute.org/events to register.

Chicago Beyond was launched in 2016 to back the fight for youth equity with funding from philanthropists Kimbra and Mark Walter. Since its inception, Chicago Beyond has invested more than $40 million in “community-led initiatives and individuals who are fighting for all youth to achieve their fullest human potential, in Chicago and beyond.”

Prior to starting Chicago Beyond, Dozier was the principal of Christian Fenger Academy High School in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on the city’s South Side.

At the time one of Chicago’s “most violent and underperforming schools” in Chicago, Dozier and her team used a holistic approach of restorative justice, mental health, and wellness strategies to turn the situation around. The school’s dropout rate shrank from 19% to 2%, there was a 40% increase in freshman on-track to graduate and double-digit increases in attendance and graduation rate.

“Liz Dozier’s story is remarkable and inspiring,” Shaw said. “She began her career as an elementary school teacher and became a transformational principal at Christian Fenger High School, winning national accolades. She launched Chicago Beyond to bring about systemic change for young people and to support local leaders and organizations that are trying to develop and implement transformational reforms.”

Dozier shared her experiences with “Justice and Opportunity Through Disruption” at a South by Southwest educational conference in 2018.

Attendees are encouraged to submit questions for Dozier on the registration form or email questions to paulsimoninstitute@siu.edu.