CARBONDALE — Ellen Alberding, the president and CEO of the Joyce Foundation, will discuss the role of philanthropy in advancing policy reforms to strengthen communities, confront racial inequities and promote economic mobility during a virtual conversation with Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute next week.

Alberding will join John Shaw, institute director, at noon Tuesday, Feb. 21, via Zoom for a discussion, “Philanthropy’s Role in Building Strong Communities.” The conversation is part of the institute’s Understanding Our New World series. Visit paulsimoninstitute.org/events to register.

“Ellen Alberding is one of the towering stars in philanthropy in Illinois and across the United States,” Shaw said. “She is passionately interested in concrete ways to make our communities more vibrant, safe and inclusive. She is also a powerful voice in the debate about preventing gun violence and advancing criminal justice reform.”

In addition to her work at the Joyce Foundation, Alberding is one of the founders of the Partnership for Safe and Peaceful Communities, a funder collaborative investing in community-based strategies to reduce gun violence in Chicago. She is a member of the Loyola University Board of Trustees and the Chicago Public Education Fund’s Board of Directors, and a founding board member of Advance Illinois, which advocates for public education reform. Alberding was also a founding board member of Skills for America’s Future, which works to meet the needs of businesses and improve employment opportunities for community college students.

Attendees are encouraged to submit questions for Alberding on the registration form or email questions to paulsimoninstitute@siu.edu.