CARBONDALE — Carl Hulse, the chief Washington correspondent for The New York Times, will share his thoughts on the perils and possibilities of American politics on the eve of the 2024 presidential election during a special presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, April 17, at The Varsity Center in Carbondale.

Hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, Hulse will make remarks and then participate in Q&A from the audience. Registration is not required, and the event is free and open to the public. The Varsity Center is located at 418 S. Illinois Ave.

Hulse will present “American Politics at the Crossroads: Contention, Conflict and the Coming Presidential Campaign.”

“Carl Hulse is one of the most experienced and respected journalists in Washington, D.C.,” said John Shaw, institute director. “Brandishing his keen wit and sharp insights, Carl will help us understand the tumultuous political and legal events that are unfolding in the United States. These events will shape the 2024 presidential campaign and the future of our democracy.”

This is Hulse’s third presentation with SIU Carbondale. In April 2018, he discussed “Washington Politics in the Age of Trump” on campus and in May 2020 participated in a virtual discussion on topics ranging from the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the November 2020 presidential elections and the role that the U.S. Supreme Court might play in that election cycle.

Hulse has been in his present position since 2016. He is the author of the 2019 book, “Confirmation Bias: Inside Washington’s War Over the Supreme Court, From Scalia’s Death to Justice Kavanaugh.”

Hulse was previously Washington editor for The Times, directing all facets of Washington coverage of the White House and executive branch, Congress, the courts and the Pentagon from 2011 to 2014.

Hulse, who is from Ottawa, graduated from Illinois State University and began his full-time journalism career at the LaSalle-Peru News-Tribune in January 1977.

Hulse also worked for the Kankakee Daily-Journal and the Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel prior to becoming a correspondent and later Washington bureau chief for a regional group of community papers then owned by The New York Times in 1986. Hulse was appointed the newspaper’s night editor in 2001 and went to Capitol Hill a year later.

More information, a list of the institute’s upcoming events, a list of past speakers and events available for review are available.