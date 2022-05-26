SIU’s second annual Saluki Triathlon is set for June 18

The Saluki Triathlon is coming to Southern Illinois University Carbondale on June 18.

All are welcome to participate.

This is the second year for the Recreational Sports and Services event, originally named the King Tut Strut Triathlon. It’s a sprint distance event incorporating a 0.2-mile swim in Campus Lake, a 5-mile bicycle ride around the southwest side of campus and a 2-mile run on the trail circling the lake.

Registration now underway

This year’s triathlon has expanded to welcome anyone age 12 or older to participate. Organizers encourage both first-time competitors and avid triathletes to join in the fun. Individuals and teams can compete.

Registration is now underway, and the deadline is June 17 to allow timing preparations. Signup will end early if the field reaches 75 competitors. No registrations will be accepted on the day of the race.

The cost is $35 for an individual entry or $90 for a three-person team. Sign up online.

Prizes for winners

The top three finishers in the men’s and women’s sprint solo divisions will each receive medals. In addition, plaques will go to the overall top:

Male competitor.

Female competitor.

Winning team. Each team member will receive a medal, too.

The race begins and ends at the Becker Pavilion on Campus Lake, which was totally renovated just a few years ago courtesy of a million-dollar donation from alumnus Ralph E. Becker from SIU’s Class of 1955, and his wife, Jane. Although public swimming isn’t offered on Campus Lake, a small sand beach area next to the pavilion accommodates events such as the Saluki Triathlon and the Cardboard Boat Regatta.

Awards will be presented at Becker Pavilion 30 minutes after the last competitor finishes.

Volunteers needed

Organizers are seeking volunteers to assist with the Saluki Triathlon, to provide directions and assure the safety of participants during the bicycling and running phases of the event. About 40 volunteers are needed. Sign up online to help.

Learn more

For registration and additional information, visit rec.siu.edu/classes-and-events/saluki-triathlon.php or email emma.bigham@siu.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0