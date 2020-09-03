SIU’s Simon Institute set to launch ‘Meet the Mayor’ virtual series

“Successful mayors are practical problem solvers and often are non-ideological, overseeing the delivery of services that are the most tangible and essential to Americans,” he said.

A lifelong resident of North Chicago, Rockingham became mayor of the city in 2005. For more than three decades, he was a systems technician for AT&T and he served as North Chicago’s 4th Ward Alderman from 1989 to 2001.

“Mayor Rockingham’s success in his community is striking and his leadership among Illinois mayors is inspiring,” Shaw said.

“As we move forward with this series, we will meet mayors from all parts of Illinois and with a wide range of backgrounds,” Shaw said. “We will discover what successful mayors do to serve their communities and constituents.”

The discussion with Rockingham is an added component to Institute offerings. The Institute in April began an “Understanding Our New World” series that features historians, political analysts, and state and national leaders.

Registration for the free Zoom meeting is available in advance. After completing registration, participants will receive an email confirmation with information about joining the meeting, along with the meeting ID and password.