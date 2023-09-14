CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October while also raising scholarship funds for SIU students affected by the disease.

Recreational Sports and Services is sponsoring several special events in conjunction with SIU’s Start Seeing Pink Saluki Strength initiative. The efforts also include the Saluki Strength Breast Cancer Fund and the Start Seeing Pink merchandise store.

Pink schedule

The Student Recreation Center (SRC) schedule of events for SIU’s 2023 Start Seeing Pink breast cancer awareness activities includes:

Cycle for Hope — Oct. 10, 5:15-6 p.m., SRC Cycle Studio. Everyone is welcome to wear pink and join this 45-minute indoor cycling breast cancer awareness ride. The user-friendly ride fuses outdoor riding techniques with high-powered, indoor cycling featuring drills, hills and sprints for a good cardio workout. Anyone can participate with recreation center entry, but there are a limited number of bikes available, so organizers suggest arriving early.

Pink Volleyball Tournament — Oct. 12, 6-10 p.m., SRC court No. 6. This unique event will see teams playing games with a 4-foot-wide, hot pink volleyball. To register a team for the tournament, email siucompsports@siu.edu or call 618-453-2525 by noon on Oct. 11.

Pink Pickleball Tournament — 14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., SRC court No. 3. This philanthropic event is open to doubles teams. Email reccntr@siu.edu by noon on Oct. 11 to sign up. A minimum $20 donation is required to participate and is payable on Oct. 14.

Email Victor Martin, program director, recreational sports and services, at victor.martin@siu.edu with questions about the events.

Helping Salukis

Since its inception, the Saluki Strength fund has awarded more than $12,000 in scholarships to SIU students who have been affected in some way by breast cancer. Organizers seek to raise enough money to endow the scholarship fund to become self-sustaining. Learn more about the scholarship and past recipients, or make donations online, or email Tena Bennett at tenab@siu.edu, with questions.