 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

SIU’s Touch of Nature presents Maple Syrup Production Demonstration Jan. 30

  • Updated
  • 0
maple syrup demonstration

Three people prepare maple syrup on a cold winter's day.

 Provided

Each spring, Southern Illinois University Carbondale hosts the very popular Maple Syrup Festival at Touch of Nature Environmental Center, and a new event is being added earlier in the lineup – a Maple Syrup Production Demonstration on Jan. 30, 2022.

Swedish ambassador to U.S. is the first Paul Simon Institute guest for 2022

The event, set for 1-4 p.m., will be a hands-on experience and everyone is welcome to participate. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

SIU is committed to protecting the community, so all those attending must follow current campus and state pandemic safety protocols and wear masks in shared indoor spaces.  

People are also reading…

SIU Saluki Con 2022 moving to April 16

Informative and enjoyable

The session, illustrating how plants make their food, where maple syrup comes from, how the maple sap flows and how syrup is produced, will cover a wide variety of topics, presented in an entertaining format. Participants will learn the history of maple sugaring in North America and the science behind its production as well as how to:

  • Identify and select the correct sugar maple and tap it.
  • Collect and store the sap.
  • Convert the sap into syrup using the boil-down method.
SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch

Those attending are encouraged to dress for the weather, as the program will take place largely outdoors at the camp, located about eight miles south of Carbondale off Giant City Road.

Additional topics may include:

  • How climate change is affecting maple trees.
  • Tree physiology.
  •  Photosynthesis.
  • Forest ecology.
MVC Women's Basketball | Conference race

Sign up now

The cost of the Maple Syrup Production Demonstration is $15. Registration is required by Jan. 28, but organizers suggest signing up early. Register at campscui.active.com/orgs/TouchofNatureEnvironmentalCenter#/selectSessions/3090632.

For more information about the demonstration, contact Erik Oberg at 618-453-3945 or eriko@siu.edu.

Plans are also underway for the traditional Maple Syrup Festival Feb. 26-27, 2022. More details are coming soon about that event.

Learn more about Touch of Nature at ton.siu.edu, by calling 618-453-1121 or by emailing tonec@siu.edu.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Ice City’ displays an insane winter wonderland ahead of Beijing 2022 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News