SIU’s virtual Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month celebration kicks off Tuesday

Suarez earned a number of awards at SIU, including the Lindell W. Sturgis Public Service Award in 2006 and the Outstanding Administrative and Professional Staff Award in 2008. She went on to serve as the founding chief diversity officer at the University of Idaho and as the vice president for global diversity and inclusion at Portland State University before returning to her Midwest roots and SIU. Suarez’s career has focused on equity and inclusion for all groups, sexual harassment prevention, career development, and institutional inclusive excellence and strategic planning.

SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin Lane, SIU Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook and Dr. Jerry Kruse, dean of the SIU School of Medicine will also speak at the kickoff.

Several events are planned during the month to help participants expand their knowledge and understanding of diversity and the varying communities found within the SIU campuses. A pair of Zoom training sessions at 10 a.m. on Sept. 17 and 21 will focus on “Best Practices: How to Better Serve Hispanic/Latinx Students in Higher Education.”

Two virtual live “inclusive conversations” are set, each featuring a different topic. The session at 12:15 p.m. on Sept. 18 will highlight “Colorism in the Latinx Community” while the 12:15 p.m. Oct. 2 session will spotlight the LGBTQ community.