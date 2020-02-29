SIU’s Women’s History Month honors 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage

Suarez earned a number of awards at SIU including the Lindell W. Sturgis Public Service Award in 2006 and the Outstanding Administrative and Professional Staff Award in 2008. She went on to serve in various administrative positions at the University of Idaho and Portland State University before returning to her Midwest roots and SIU Carbondale. Suarez has also served on the board of the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education.

Suarez said her greatest satisfaction has come from raising her daughter, being an adviser for student groups and working with students, especially those from underrepresented populations.

Refreshments will follow her presentation.

An interactive presentation, “How to Succeed in Graduate School: The Role of Conferences in Building a Diverse Network” will focus on the importance of networking and conferences to understanding your chosen career and being successful.

Kimberly Turner, a doctoral student in political science, will lead the event at noon on Wednesday, March 4, in Student Services Building Room 150.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}