SIU Saluki Con 2022 moving to April 16

Saluki Con is back at Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 2022, but due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases around the world, the fourth edition of the popular event is going to be a one-day show from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 16 at the Student Center.

Originally scheduled for Jan. 15-16, the date has been changed in the interest of public health and safety, but plans still include panels, gaming, a cosplay contest, artists, vendors, virtual reality, an escape room, workshops, demonstrations and much more.

The new date falls during Easter weekend. Tickets already purchased for Saluki Con will be honored. But the price is dropping to $15, so those who have already bought tickets can obtain a $5 refund through EventBrite. Tickets for the new date are also available for purchase salukicon.siu.edu./. Those who have bought tickets but are unable to attend on April 16 may obtain refunds by visiting the EventBrite site at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/saluki-con-tickets-194696992947. All SIU students can get in free with their student ID.

“There is truly something for everyone,” said Nathan Bonner, Saluki Con co-chair and SIU graphic designer, “from a Dungeons & Dragons tournament to esports competitions, from amazing guests to comic collectors and art enthusiasts, Saluki Con has a little bit of everything, all packed into one day!”

SIU is committed to protecting the community, so all those attending Saluki Con must follow current campus and state pandemic safety protocols and wear masks.

Organizers say they are still finalizing the lineup for the rescheduled show. Among those who have already pledged to appear are Brian Beacock and Ben Dunn, Bonner said.

An actor, producer, writer and musician, Beacock has worked extensively in English-dubbed anime and video games including the various Digimon series. He has provided the voices for more than 30 animated characters, including Renzo Shima in “Blue Exorcist” and Takeru Higa on “Sword Art Online” and Dom in “Beastars.”

Dunn, a comic artist and co-founder of Antarctic Press, helped bring the Manga style of art, which originated in Japan, to the U.S. comic market with his comic “Ninja High School and the Marvel Mangaverse.” Dunn created the Warrior Nun comic series in 1994, and it is now entering its second season on Netflix.

The Saluki Con website will be updated as details are finalized. For more information about Saluki Con 22, visit the website, follow Saluki Con on Facebook, email salukicon@siu.edu or call 618-453-5714.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0