SIU School of Art and Design iron pour is Saturday

Those attending will have the chance to create their own cast iron art pieces using scratchblocks, tiles comprising resin-bonded sand used in creating molds. The festivities will also include other activities, such as live T-shirt printing by Southern Illinois Printworks, and Raku fired artworks by Southern Clay Works throughout the day, as the sculpture, ceramics, blacksmithing, and printmaking areas within SIU collaborate. A small art gallery will be set up for viewing at the foundry complex, 1520-1560 W. Pleasant Hill Road, Carbondale. Seating is on first-come, first-served basis, and guests are encouraged to bring their own seating. Activities begin at noon and run until finished, which is from 5 to 7 p.m. depending on the number of molds being poured.