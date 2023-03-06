High achieving college sophomores and juniors who want to gain insight into legal careers and prepare for law school are invited to attend the Southern Illinois University School of Law Diversity Prelaw Summer Institute.
The weeklong institute is scheduled for May 21-27 and is limited to 15 students. The program includes food, housing, an online Law School Admission Test preparation course and transportation to events. Applications are due May 15.
Information is available at https://conferenceservices.siu.edu/conferences/school-of-law-summer-institute.php.
