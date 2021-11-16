SIU sees significant uptick in counseling appointments; student leaders demand more support

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is experiencing a significant increase in counseling appointments this year.

The uptick comes as student leaders ask SIU for more campus support during the ongoing pandemic and as students grieve the recent non-COVID related deaths of three students and one recent graduate.

More individuals have sought counseling this semester than in the past, according to figures provided by the university. In 2019, the last pre-pandemic year, the university saw 2,086 appointments and 28 hospital transports. Already this fall, SIU has had 2,140 appointments and 35 hospital transports, the figures show.

The uptick, combined with vacancies in four positions that SIU intends to fill, is causing the Health Center’s Counseling and Psychological Services to branch out and partner with community agencies like Centerstone, to help students.

Employees working at SIU's Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) said they want students to know that they can see a counselor on duty at any time — even if they are not in crisis.

USG seeks survey

Undergraduate Student Government President Isaiah Overton said the recent tragic deaths of SIU students, compounded by the anxieties of the global pandemic, financial strains and recent shootings off-campus in Carbondale, has prompted the SIU student body to take action.

The USG unanimously passed a resolution Oct. 26 advocating that the administration re-establish an optional pass/no pass grading system, conduct a campus-wide mental health survey, explore ways to re-enroll students who have withdrawn from a course prior to deadline, and to review the academic calendar with the intent of including a fall break, among other demands.

Overton said in an interview with The Southern that he believes everyone on campus is struggling right now due to the pandemic. He hopes a campus mental health survey will help the administration obtain a clearer picture of the struggles students face.

The Graduate Council and Graduate and Professional Student Council both signed onto the resolution.

Influx in appointments

Student Trustee Shaylee Clinton said during a Nov. 9 Faculty Senate Meeting that students referred to third-party counseling services were not made aware beforehand, and that third party counselors can cause a disruption.

She said even though there is a lot of communication with the third-party referrals, if a student is suicidal and goes off campus for care, third-party resources may not know about it.

Clinton referenced her personal experiences with counseling at SIU. She alleged that this fall, she was placed on an 80-person waitlist for the same care she received last semester.

However, university officials say there is no substantial waitlist for counseling.

“We haven’t ever approached even close to 80 students on all of our waitlists combined,” Jaime Clark, director of Student Health Services, said in response to those claims.

The Southern asked the university for comment on USG's resolution, a petition circulating online, and the wait times seen by students requesting access to CAPS.

In response, Rendfeld said: “Like other universities across the country, SIU Carbondale has shared governance. That is, various constituencies advise the university on practices and procedures. We are still in the process of hearing from all of our constituencies before making a decision. Any decision we make will be in the best interest of our university and our students.”

Rendfeld also forwarded a university email sent out to students explaining how CAPS works. The email also included a mental health survey.

The email — from Clark and Jeff Burgin, vice chancellor for Student Affairs — said when students contact CAPS, staff members assess the situation, recommend treatment options and decide which counselor — with SIU or another community partner — would be best.

The email added that the university is working to expand access to mental health by connecting students with community agencies and filling three open psychologist and one mental health coordinator vacancies to increase the number of counselors as quickly as possible.

Clark said in an interview with The Southern, there is a misconception about the CAPS waiting list. Students in crisis can see a counselor at any time, she said.

“I think there’s a lot of miscommunication going around. Any student can walk in any day and see somebody,” Clark said. “They don’t even have to have an appointment, and they can do that at multiple locations.”

To see a long-term counselor, Clark said the university aims to get them assigned within about two weeks.

Pass/No Pass

During the Nov. 9 Faculty Senate meeting, its advisory body voted against the pass/no pass measure that the USG wanted reestablished, to Overton's disappointment.

The pass/no pass grading system allows students to choose to receive the letters “P” or “F” on their transcript in lieu of an official grade. The P is for satisfactory and doesn’t count towards grade point average, and the F is for unsatisfactory-or a failing grade-and no credit hours are earned when a student receives an F.

One of the drawbacks of offering the pass/no pass option, as noted during the Nov. 9 meeting by faculty member Lisabeth DiLalla, is that students who receive a 'D' grade can pass. There's also the question of when should the university stop offering this option.

In an email to the Faculty Senate, Overton expressed students’ disappointment.

“Students are deeply saddened about (the Faculty Senate vote) outcome. I wish that the Faculty Senate had discussed the resolution in its entirety and, if not in support of the original resolution, had worked to properly amend the document,” Overton wrote. “Many of our faculty members are compassionate and care about students. The best way to support us is to ask and to listen. I have suggested ... that we host a Zoom town hall for faculty and students to voice their concerns about the classroom environment and to propose solutions that will improve academic success..."

Online petition

A Change.org online petition has also been circulating this week, suggesting the university is not doing enough to address mental health on campus in light of the recent tragic deaths of current students and recent graduates and the pandemic. As of publication, it had received 1,000 signatures.

Freshman Keeshanna Jackson was murdered in a shooting shortly after the first week of classes that injured three others. Recent graduate Dominik Faciano died in a plane crash. Aviation student and Flying Saluki Joseph Ermel was killed in a motorcycle accident. And most recently, a junior studying journalism, Jacob Jurinek died at the Astroworld Music Festival.

Students who signed the petition have argued counseling services meant to comfort students is not readily unavailable at CAPS. In recent months, however, the university has made counselors available in certain classes shortly after those student deaths — and also organized or assisted with candlelight vigils. Chancellor Austin Lane also cancelled classes last Friday, the day after Veterans Day, and encouraged the campus community to use that time to reflect and remember the students.

University officials say Centerstone is partnering with SIU to better account for an influx of students in need of counseling.

In an email sent to the Southern, Dalus Ben Avi Centerstone’s director of marketing, said Centerstone is honored to partner with Southern Illinois University "to deliver care that changes people’s lives on the campus of SIU and beyond.”

To begin services at Centerstone call 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123) or visitcenterstone.org/connect-with-us/.

