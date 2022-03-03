SIU sets $500M fundraising goal

On the heels of raising more than $3 million as part of Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s annual Day of Giving, officials have announced the expansion of a long-term capital campaign.

Chancellor Austin a. Lane told a group of alumni and supporters gathered at a SIU reception Wednesday evening in St. Louis that the Forever SIU campaign has a new goal of raising $500 million for the university.

“We’re going to move that needle to a half billion dollars,” Lane told those gathered at the reception.

The Forever SIU campaign began in 2017 with a stated goal of $75 million by 2020. That goal was reached six months early, leading to a revised goal of $90 million. The effort also has eclipsed the most recent $200 million goal.

“At the end of 2019, we had already surpassed that new goal,” Matt Kupec, CEO of the SIU Foundation, said. “That’s when we set our sights on $200 million, and we’re well ahead of schedule. It’s clear that we need to keep this momentum.”

Lane said the campaign and the donations in generates will greatly impact the university. Donations given as part of Forever SIU have funded scholarships, improvements to the campus, supported faculty and supported other activities.

“This is about supporting our students and strengthening the university,” he said. “Our alumni and donors understand the importance of this mission, and their generosity is what has set us on this path to half a billion dollars,” Lane said. “This will reshape the way we imagine the future of SIU.”

