SIU sets spring graduation for May 6-7

Southern Illinois University Carbondale has announced plans to honor graduates with four spring commencement exercises, May 6-7.

The SIU School of Law will hold graduation at 1 p.m., Friday, May 6 at Shryock Auditorium. Exercises for graduates from the College of Health and Human Services will be at 9 a.m., Saturday, May 7; followed by a 1:30 p.m. graduation for students from the College of Arts and Media, the College of Business and Analytics and the College of Liberal Arts.

Graduates of the College of Agricultural, Life and Physical Sciences; the College of Engineering, Computing Technology and Mathematics; School of Education; and SIU School of Medicine will be recognized at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, May 7.

All of the Saturday commencement exercises will be held at the Banterra Center. Tickets are not required and guest seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Ceremonies will be compliant with campus pandemic safety protocols in place at the time.

A full schedule of exercises and information is available at www.commencement.siu.edu.

