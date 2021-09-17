SIU, Shawnee sign agreement making transfers easier

ULLIN — Representatives of Southern Illinois University Carbondale and Shawnee Community College entered an agreement Friday that aims to provide a seamless path for Shawnee students to continue studies at SIU through online programs.

The “Saluki Step Ahead” program gives students in some Shawnee academic programs automatic admission to the sister program at SIU, guarantee the transfer of all associate degree program credits and allow students continue their studies through online course offerings from the university at a discounted rate.

Earlier in the week, SIU signed a preliminary agreement with the Illinois Community College Board, making Saluki Step Ahead available to students all 39 Illinois community college districts. Shawnee is the first to opt-in to the program.

“This program addresses two type of barriers that our community faces, especially our non-traditional working adults,” said Shawnee President Tim Taylor. “The first is access. Now they can get access to these programs from their own homes without having to drive to Carbondale to get degrees. It also addresses affordability.”

SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane said one benefit of the program is the automatic acceptance of credits from community colleges.

“It’s a seamless transfer pathway and it makes sure that the courses they take here at Shawnee are actually going to transfer and not just count toward hours on a transcript, but toward their degree at SIU,” he said.

Lane added that the new program potentially will save students money, and time required to earn bachelor degrees, especially considering dual-credit programs available to high school students at many community colleges. These efforts allow them to earn college credits before high school graduation.

Relationships also were a key part of Friday’s agreement, as was some friendly competition. Prior to the signing ceremony, administrators from both institutions competed in a game of cornhole. Following Shawnee’s victory, representatives from many SIU academic units spent part of the day visiting with their counterparts at the community college.

“Our faculty are talking about curricular issues and how we can more strongly align so that students can transfer more easily and hit the ground running at SIU, making sure that they have all of the knowledge and skills they need to be successful,” Taylor explained. “We’re building stronger bonds and as faculty do that, they start to share ideas and when they share ideas, you create a culture for innovation. That is what I am super excited about. This is a great foundation for us to move forward.”

