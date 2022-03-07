SIU signs agreements with St. Louis area colleges

Southern Illinois University Carbondale continues to partner with community colleges to make baccalaureate degrees in some academic programs easier to achieve.
SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane signed Saluki Step Ahead program agreements with St. Louis Community College and Southwestern Illinois College last week, which gives students from those institutions the ability to earn bachelor’s degrees from SIU remotely and at lower costs.
The two metro colleges are the latest to enter Saluki Step Ahead agreements with SIU. The program covers accounting, business administration, criminology and criminal justice, health care management, psychology and radiologic sciences programs.
“Our agreements with SWIC and STLCC fit well with our Imagine 2030 strategic plan, which includes pillars for student success and partnerships,” Lane said. “We are proud of our beautiful campus and the first-rate education and unique opportunities we provide. But we understand not all students can move to Carbondale to complete their education, so we will bring SIU Carbondale to them."
