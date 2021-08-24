 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SIU signs pact with Delta Air Lines to fast-track graduates into the cockpit
0 comments
alert featured urgent

SIU signs pact with Delta Air Lines to fast-track graduates into the cockpit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
082521-nws-siu-delta-1.jpg

SIU Chancellor Austin Lane (left) and Patrick Burns, Delta Airlines vice president of flight operations and system chief pilot, shake hands after signing a memorandum of understanding between SIU and the airline’s Propel Collegiate Pilot Career Path Program at the Transportation Education Center on Tuesday. The program offers an accelerated path to becoming a pilot for Delta for qualified students.

 Byron Hetzler

For aviation students at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, dreams of careers with a major airline are getting a boost thanks to an agreement between SIU and Delta Air Lines.

Under a new five-year agreement, SIU becomes the 13th aviation program in the nation to be part of Delta’s Propel Collegiate Pilot Career Path Program, which gives selected students a fast-track to qualified job offers with the airline, a defined career path and accelerated timeline to become Delta pilots.

The pact was signed Tuesday by SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane and Delta Vice President for Flight Operations and System Chief Pilot Patrick Burns in front of more than 140 aviation students and instructors at the university’s Transportation Education Center at the Southern Illinois Airport.

Burns, who was accompanied at the event by coordinators of Delta’s Propel program as well as a number of the company’s pilots, including 2013 SIU graduate Courtney Copping, is now a Delta 757 first officer.

“This program will help you get from where you are to where we are,” Burns told the students.

To participate in the program, students must go through a rigorous interview and evaluation process.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“This is the first agreement of this type for us with a major airline,” explained Michael Burgener, interim director of SIU’s School of Aviation. “We have programs with regional airlines, but this is a first with a national carrier.”

The new partnership is a boost for both current and future SIU aviators, Lane said.

“This is exactly how we recruit. We talk about the partnerships that we form; we talk about the opportunities and where it will take you in life to places such as Delta,” he said.

“This is a great opportunity for our students,” said Robert Morgan, dean of SIU’s College of Health and Human Sciences. “It gets them in front of a brand name, a community partner and creates opportunities for them in the workforce. It will give them hands-on experience and training at the higher level and when they hit the job market, they are prepared in leaps and bounds, ahead of students that don’t have opportunities like Delta’s Propel program.”

Even though the focus of the program is students hoping to become pilots, Propel garnered attention from other aviation students as well.

“I’m very interested in learning more about the Propel program. From what I’ve seen Delta is an amazing company,” said Samuel Cwiakala, a junior in aviation management from Palatine. “This looks like an easier way to get into a great company and Delta is 100% on my radar.”

“I think so many people who may have been hesitant, wondering whether it was approved too quickly, now, literally almost a year later, we now have so much research to show these work,” he said. “I think that that means many more people will choose to get vaccinated," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

House Dems push Biden to extend August 31 deadline

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

In step
SIU

SIU to provide $12.3M in emergency grants to students

  • Updated

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will distribute $12.3 million from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) as emergency grants to students this fall and next spring. The awards range from $500 to $1,500, depending on the students’ financial needs. 

+7
SIU welcomes students back to campus
SIU

SIU welcomes students back to campus

  • Updated

They're back! For the first time since late 2020, Southern Illinois University Carbondale welcomed students to campus Thursday as new students began moving into on-campus residence halls. In-person classes at the university begin Monday.

SIU workshops to help Southern Illinois businesses apply for COVID grants
SIU

SIU workshops to help Southern Illinois businesses apply for COVID grants

  • Updated

Area business impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for financial assistance through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s new Back to Business grant program and they can learn more thanks to free online workshops offered by the Small Business Development Center at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News