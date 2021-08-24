SIU signs pact with Delta Air Lines to fast-track graduates into the cockpit

For aviation students at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, dreams of careers with a major airline are getting a boost thanks to an agreement between SIU and Delta Air Lines.
Under a new five-year agreement, SIU becomes the 13th aviation program in the nation to be part of Delta’s Propel Collegiate Pilot Career Path Program, which gives selected students a fast-track to qualified job offers with the airline, a defined career path and accelerated timeline to become Delta pilots.
The pact was signed Tuesday by SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane and Delta Vice President for Flight Operations and System Chief Pilot Patrick Burns in front of more than 140 aviation students and instructors at the university’s Transportation Education Center at the Southern Illinois Airport.
Burns, who was accompanied at the event by coordinators of Delta’s Propel program as well as a number of the company’s pilots, including 2013 SIU graduate Courtney Copping, is now a Delta 757 first officer.
“This program will help you get from where you are to where we are,” Burns told the students.
To participate in the program, students must go through a rigorous interview and evaluation process.
“This is the first agreement of this type for us with a major airline,” explained Michael Burgener, interim director of SIU’s School of Aviation. “We have programs with regional airlines, but this is a first with a national carrier.”
The new partnership is a boost for both current and future SIU aviators, Lane said.
“This is exactly how we recruit. We talk about the partnerships that we form; we talk about the opportunities and where it will take you in life to places such as Delta,” he said.
“This is a great opportunity for our students,” said Robert Morgan, dean of SIU’s College of Health and Human Sciences. “It gets them in front of a brand name, a community partner and creates opportunities for them in the workforce. It will give them hands-on experience and training at the higher level and when they hit the job market, they are prepared in leaps and bounds, ahead of students that don’t have opportunities like Delta’s Propel program.”
Even though the focus of the program is students hoping to become pilots, Propel garnered attention from other aviation students as well.
“I’m very interested in learning more about the Propel program. From what I’ve seen Delta is an amazing company,” said Samuel Cwiakala, a junior in aviation management from Palatine. “This looks like an easier way to get into a great company and Delta is 100% on my radar.”