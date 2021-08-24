SIU signs pact with Delta Air Lines to fast-track graduates into the cockpit

The new partnership is a boost for both current and future SIU aviators, Lane said.

“This is exactly how we recruit. We talk about the partnerships that we form; we talk about the opportunities and where it will take you in life to places such as Delta,” he said.

“This is a great opportunity for our students,” said Robert Morgan, dean of SIU’s College of Health and Human Sciences. “It gets them in front of a brand name, a community partner and creates opportunities for them in the workforce. It will give them hands-on experience and training at the higher level and when they hit the job market, they are prepared in leaps and bounds, ahead of students that don’t have opportunities like Delta’s Propel program.”

Even though the focus of the program is students hoping to become pilots, Propel garnered attention from other aviation students as well.

“I’m very interested in learning more about the Propel program. From what I’ve seen Delta is an amazing company,” said Samuel Cwiakala, a junior in aviation management from Palatine. “This looks like an easier way to get into a great company and Delta is 100% on my radar.”

