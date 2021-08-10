 Skip to main content
SIU Simon Institute launches 'Illinois Authors' series
alert urgent

SIU Simon Institute launches 'Illinois Authors' series

121917-nws-john-shaw-1.jpg (copy) (copy)

John Shaw, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at SIU Carbondale. Shaw is exploring the history and influence of the state and its people in a series of discussions called "Illinois Authors."

 Byron Hetzler

Illinois Authors, a new interview series coordinated by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, looks at the history, culture and impact of the state.

The new program kicked off Tuesday with an author and historian known for his works on Illinois politicians including the Institute’s founder — Sen. Paul Simon.

Robert Hartley joined Institute Director John Shaw for an online discussion, “Illinois Politics and the Tale of Two Pauls,” focusing on two of his works: “Paul Simon: The Journey of an Illinois Original” and “Paul Powell of Illinois: A Lifelong Democrat.”

Simon, of Makanda, served in the state legislature, was Illinois' lieutenant governor and both the U.S. House and Senate before founding the public policy institute in 1997. Powell also served as Illinois Speaker of the House and Illinois secretary of state.

Their discussion is the first of a series of interviews — some online and others offered in-person — came about through efforts for another Simon Institute project. Shaw said he inquired of nearly Illinois political leaders, historians and others with a simple question: “If you were teaching an Illinois 101 course, what are the five books you would assign your students?”

Based upon the responses, Shaw developed the Illinois 101 Recommended Reading List.

“As I started thinking about it, I realized it would be fun to expand that into an authors’ series where we interviewed authors about books related to Illinois,” Shaw said.

Shaw said the first discussions will be held online but plans are to eventually hold conversations around the state, with public events in Carbondale, Edwardsville, Springfield, Chicago, Champaign, Bloomington and Peoria.

“Illinois has been blessed with remarkable authors, and with remarkable stories for these authors to unravel and then explain to us all,” Shaw said. “In our ‘Illinois Authors’ series, we look forward to meeting some of the authors who bring the Prairie State to life.”

Shaw said he hopes the Illinois Authors series will have a discussion on a monthly or every-other-month schedule. He said he hopes to uncover some of what makes the state unique.

“This is a place that a lot of really interesting people have spent time and made contributions to,” he said. “We tend not to kind of fully appreciate the richness of the state's history.”

The next Illinois Authors discussion will be announced soon. 

Learn more

To be notified of future “Illinois Authors” events, sign up for email notifications at paulsimoninstitute.org/event-information.

Download the "Illinois 101" reading list at https://paulsimoninstitute.siu.edu/initiatives/recommended-reading-illinois.php

