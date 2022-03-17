SIU Simon Institute presenter talks about a 'fractured America"

Julian Zelizer, a professor of history and public affairs from Princeton University who frequently appears on CNN, told participants in a Southern Illinois University Carbondale virtual event Thursday that today’s fractured national identity has roots reaching back decades.

Participating in a virtual discussion series by SIU’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, Zelizer said the partisanship and divide in the U.S. stems from the 1970s. He said social movements of the 1960s such as anti-war sentiments and the civil rights movement as well as economic pressures in the form of inflation and the energy crisis led to division among Americans and within political parties.

Visiting virtually with Simon Institute Director John Shaw, Zeilzer expanded on ideas presented in his book, “Fault Lines: A History of the United States Since 1974,” which he co-authored with Kevin Kruse. In the book, Zelizer wrote that the turbulence of the 1960s led to an erosion of “common ground” and led to a belief that consensus was impossible.

“The idea was that in the ‘60s we saw intense debate on race relations, over Vietnam and more, but the political parties still pushed toward bipartisanship,” he explained.

He said issues such as Vietnam and Watergate negatively impacted the public perception of government and eventually led to a sort of reconstitution of the political parties and their ideology where cooperation became increasingly rare.

“You had economic devastation as some of the political divisions hardened between the parties,” he said.

Zelizer explained as diversity became more prevalent, people began identifying more with their own culture and less nationally.

“There was this national culture of actually embracing the distinct elements of where one comes from and the particularities of a community rather than trying to ignore those particulars. You see that all across the board,” he said.

“This didn’t go away. We remain in a period where many Americans are happy and proud of their distinct identities within the American fabric. The downside of that is that it does make it harder to build community,” he said. “However, I think that most people think there is great benefit in this new national identity which is not so coherent.”

He pointed to pop culture’s impact in the growing national divide: film, television and especially the advent of cable news.

“Cable television became a force in the 1970s. One of the thing that cable did was to create a 24-hour news cycle which fundamentally changed the pace and intensity of news.”

He said the proliferation of cable news led to more news coverage, more opinions and less objectivity. He added that the growth of the internet also increased the sources and supply of both news and misinformation.

Zelizer said that the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying issues around vaccines and masks has deepened divisions. Yet, he said, there is movement.

“There is still hope for some kind of community or some kind of national vision rather than a partisan vision of who we are,” he said.

