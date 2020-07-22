SIU Simon Institute to host virtual conversation with Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton will discuss how the state is confronting economic, public health and social challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in a virtual conversation next week hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.

The free event is at 3 p.m. July 30 and is open to the public. Registration is required and closes when the virtual discussion starts.

In addition to discussing the agenda by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration on how to handle these issues, Stratton and Institute Director John T. Shaw will talk about Stratton’s views on the problems and possibilities facing rural Illinois and her special interest in programs to support women and girls.

“Lieutenant Governor Stratton is one of the rising stars in Illinois politics and government,” Shaw said. “We are looking forward to learning more about her work on justice and equity issues as well hearing her views on the challenges facing rural Illinois. We are also very eager to get her assessment of Illinois’ economic recovery and public health response to COVID-19.”