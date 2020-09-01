SIU slows enrollment losses this fall while looking ahead to 2021 and beyond

The number of first-time students at SIU increased by roughly 31%, SIU said in a news release. This is, in part, because more seniors graduating from Southern Illinois high schools chose the university in their backyard. The total reflects a nearly 33% increase in first-time student enrollment from the Southern Illinois region, accounting for roughly the bottom third of the state, SIU said.

By the numbers, SIU enrolled 202 first-time Southern Illinois college students, which accounts for roughly 15% of all new first-time students. While local recruitment has been identified as an area in need of improvement, this year, SIU saw 50 more first-time Southern Illinois students enrolling this fall compared to the prior year.

“That Southern Illinois regional number is important to us because it tells us more of our students are deciding to stay home, and that’s exactly what we want them to do — come right here to SIU and get everything that we offer,” Lane told The Southern in an interview Tuesday afternoon.

Lane said more work is underway in this area. He’s been meeting with Southern Illinois superintendents, local legislators and alumni to brainstorm creative ways to get Southern Illinois students to pick SIU rather than leave the region or state to pursue a college degree.