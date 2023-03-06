Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center will host an inaugural weekend for current and potential songwriters, March 10-12.

In cooperation with Poss Music Works, an Effingham-based not-for-profit, the center will provide participants with musical workshops, networking events, performances and an opportunity to create and record original music.

Additionally, the Little Grassy Winter Songwriter Retreat will include “newbie” song circles, feedback sessions, lessons on breastwork and more. Scheduled performers include Jonathan Byrd, Trout Fishing in America and Beth Bombara.

Retreat passes are $125 and lodging is available. Day passes also are on sale and the event is open to everyone. Information, schedules and registration details can be found at https://ton.siu.edu/community-events/little-grassy-retreat.php.

