CARBONDALE – Star-gazers are invited to join Southern Illinois University Carbondale, the Astronomical Association of Southern Illinois and the Adler Planetarium of Chicago for a free night of guided telescope observations, accompanied by family-friendly astronomy and science activities.

The Southern Illinois Star Party 2023 is set for Saturday, Aug. 5, from 7 p.m. to midnight at University Farms Astronomy Observation Area. Shuttles will pick up participants at parking lot 63, near the corner of Oakland Avenue and Chautauqua Street. No registration is required and the event is free and open to the public.

The event is eight months until the next total solar eclipse slated to hit the area April 8, 2024.

Organizers will have several nighttime and solar telescopes on hand operated by amateur astronomers and SIU School of Physics and Applied Physics faculty, staff and students. Participants will be able to see the sun, moon, Mercury, Mars, Saturn and other celestial objects. Limited concessions will be available on site.

Visitors are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets as well as photography or telescope equipment.