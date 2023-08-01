Southern Illinois University Carbondale may finally get the overall enrollment increase officials have long been working and hoping for when students return to the campus later this month.

In a conversation with The Southern and in his report to the SIU Board of Trustees in July, campus Chancellor Austin A. Lane expressed “cautious optimism” that the university will have more students on campus this fall than it has in years.

“I always use a disclaimer that we still have several weeks to go, so we need to keep our foot on the gas; it is no time to let up,” Lane told the board during its July 20 meeting. “But, things are very promising.”

Lane showed the trustees a slide indicating a 19.6% increase in undergraduate applications to SIU compared to last year at the same time, a 4.6% increase in admissions and reported that just over 2,200 new undergraduates had enrolled, an increase of 5.1%.

“Most importantly, getting the students who are admitted enrolled is most critical,” he said, adding that he is seeing growth in the number in local students choosing SIU.

“When I came a couple of years ago, the concern was that we were not recruiting locally, we were not focusing on students in our region. Now we are up 4.8% from the area and we continue to work those partnerships in our region,” he said.

Lane reported transfer student numbers are also on the upswing, crediting increased outreach to community colleges and efforts such as the Saluki Step Ahead program. He said graduate student enrollment is up significantly as well.

Enrollment at SIU has been on the decline since 2014, although the university has boasted an increase in freshmen during each of the past three years. Last year’s overall fall semester enrollment was 11,107, a decrease of 1.4% over the previous year.

He cautioned that enrollment numbers are not official until the 10th day of fall semester classes, but told The Southern he felt positive about the coming term.

“With enrollment, we’re never satisfied, but we are cautiously optimistic,” he said. “The fall seems to be shaping up well. Tenth class day will tell us what the numbers look like, but overall, we are expecting to be up not just in freshmen or transfer or graduate, but overall. We expect to be up overall. That would be a first here in a number of years and for us, it will just be the beginning of what we want to see increase every year.”

New student move-in is set for Wednesday, Aug. 16 and fall semester classes begin Monday, Aug. 21, which makes Friday, Sept. 1 the all-important 10th day.

