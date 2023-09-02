CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Career Development Center is sponsoring two events in September to connect students and employers – a Reverse Job Fair and the traditional Job and Internship Fair.

Reverse Job Fair

The Reverse Job Fair, is an unusual “flipped” job fair set for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 18 in the Corker Lounge of the Student Center. Just as the name implies, it’s a switch on the traditional job fair as students and registered student organizations set up booths to showcase their skills and what they have accomplished, both individually and as organizations.

Employers are invited to walk around and speak with students, learning more about them and how they can benefit the employers as interns or employees. Organizers say it’s a great chance for students and employers to connect in a more personalized setting. The Career Development Center Clothing Closet offers professional attire loans for students, if needed.

Any business or SIU department or office looking to hire a Saluki can register on Handshake. Prospective employers can also register the day of the job fair. Registration costs vary.

Students or student organizations can sign up on Handshake or just show up at the event. Students should be professionally dressed.

Traditional Job and Internship Fair

The following day, Sept. 19, there will be a Job and Internship Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Center Ballrooms. Businesses can sign up now to participate; dozens of businesses already have.

Additional information, including pricing, is on the recruiting fair website.

In addition, SIU campus departments, colleges, schools or units that are seeking interns are also welcome to participate at no cost. They should register soon as well.

Students can participate for free

All SIU students are encouraged to participate in the fair. Undergraduate and graduate students from all majors can attend.

Students can preregister and view a list of participating employers by visiting Handshake.

To learn more

For additional information about either event or answers to specific questions, email careerdevelopment@siu.edu, call 618-453-2391 or visit careerdevelopment.siu.edu.