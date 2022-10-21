SIU student aims for national FFA office

Like many members from across the country, Gracie Murphy is making her way to Indianapolis for the National FFA Convention. Unlike most of the agriculture students making the trip, Murphy is hoping not to return home for any length of time after the final session next Saturday.

A freshman in agricultural systems and education at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Murphy is Illinois’ sole candidate for a spot as a national FFA officer. If selected during the organization’s annual gathering, she will take a break from her college education to serve and represent the more than 850,000 FFA members across the country.

She begins the first round of interviews with a select nominating committee Saturday – one of 35 candidates vying for six national officer positions. Murphy says the pool will be reduced by about 50% Monday before an additional series of meetings and interviews leading up to the announcement of the 2022-23 officer team.

“If elected, I would take another year off of school – the spring and fall of 2023 – and I would travel the nation,” the Macomb native explained. “The first few months will be extensive training with my teammates and visits with legislators in Washington, then from March through September we would be going to FFA camps, state conventions, industry meetings and other events throughout the country before getting ready for next year’s convention.”

Murphy delayed her enrollment at SIU for a year while she served as 2021-2022 Illinois FFA state treasurer, a term she completed in June.

The extensive interview and selection process for national officers is intense and Murphy said she has been preparing for some time through reading, mock interviews, listening to podcasts and reflecting on her own experiences and goals.

“I think the most important thing about the process is that it helps you figure out who you are as a person,” she said. “It’s important that I know the organization and what I am advocating for, but also to show the committee who I am and why it all is important to me.”

If Murphy has had a secret weapon in her quest to become a national officer, it has come in the form of fellow SIU agriculture student Miriam Hoffman, who served as National FFA Eastern Region Vice President in 2020-2021. Hoffman was the first SIU student to serve as a national FFA officer.

“Miriam and I are close and we are similar in a lot of ways, so I have relied on her for help and guidance. She is so good at connecting the dots and helping me see why an agriculture issue matters to FFA,” Murphy said.

She added that her peers and staff members in the SIU College of Agricultural, Life and Physical Sciences have been both helpful and supportive.

“Gracie is one of those exceptional young women that we were blessed to recruit to SIU,” said Susan Graham, director of development with the SIU Foundation who works specifically with agriculture. “She is a leader to those around her, supporting and always encouraging others. She has her entire Saluki family cheering her on through the national officer process next week as she proudly represents Illinois and SIU.”

The new national officer team will be announced during the convention’s final session, Saturday, Oct. 28.