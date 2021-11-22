SIU student dies in apparent road rage shooting incident in Gurnee

Daniel Lobo, a Southern Illinois University Carbondale senior from Waukegan has died, the apparent victim of an early Saturday road rage incident in Gurnee.

Lobo’s death was announced to the SIU community in a tweet by Chancellor Austin A. Lane Sunday evening.

“We are heartbroken to learn another member of our Saluki Family, Daniel Fernando Lobo, has left us too soon. Our thoughts go out to the student’s family and friends as they face Thanksgiving without him.”

Lobo is the fourth SIU student to die during the fall semester.

"Daniel was an energetic and hardworking student. He had a broad interest in biology, and learned as much as he could about ecology, cell biology and genetics. Daniel will be missed by his friends, Professors and fellow students," Andrew Wood, interim director of biological sciences at SIU, said.

According to published reports, a 22-year-old was shot about 12:05 a.m. Sunday morning while riding in a vehicle in Gurnee. Police are investigating the incident.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Chris Covelli told a suburban Chicago newspaper that the driver of the vehicle “was driving excessively fast prior to the incident and also recklessly passing other vehicles.”

After turning onto another street, a second vehicle reportedly approached and someone in the second vehicle began shooting at the two men in the first vehicle. A bullet hit the passenger, who died shortly after arriving at a Waukegan hospital.

Funeral services for Lobo are scheduled for Saturday. According to his obituary, he was an avid sports fan who loved music.

