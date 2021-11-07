SIU student identified as one of the victims in Astroworld Music Festival tragedy

Southern Illinois University Carbondale student Jacob Jurinek has been identified as one of the eight people killed Friday at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas.

Jurinek is listed as a junior studying journalism on the university's “People Finder” website and his Facebook profile indicates he was from Naperville.

A second Naperville native, Franco Patino, 21, was also killed, according to a news release form the University of Dayton. The Daily Beast is reporting that Patino and Jurinek were friends.

“We are brokenhearted to lose a member of the Saluki family, Jacob Jurinek, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane said in a statement Sunday. “Jacob was a creative, intelligent young man, with a promising career in journalism and advertising. As we mourn this loss in our community, we will keep Jacob’s family and friends in our thoughts.”

Jurinek designed posters and social media banners for SIU athletics, according to one of his Instagram posts in March.

At least eight people were killed after a crowd of nearly 50,000 people surged toward the stage during the Houston show by rapper Travis Scott about 9 p.m., overwhelming security. Victims reportedly ranged in age from 14 to 27. The incident is under investigation.

Lane’s statement said the university Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) is available to assist students deal with the tragedy.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

