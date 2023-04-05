King Ale – described as a light, refreshing, cream ale-style beer formulated through a partnership between Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Fermentation Science Institute and Ravinia Brewing Co., a Chicago-area private brewing company – was unveiled Tuesday evening at a special event on the SIU campus.

The new brew is the third product developed through the partnership, but the first SIU-led creation, said Matt McCarroll, director of the university’s fermentation science program. The others – Salukitoberfest and Dog Pound Porter – fell more under the direction of Ravinia.

“King Ale represents the first one where it’s completely led by our team here, even down to the marketing,” McCarroll explained. “Even though it is the third in the series of collaboration and partnership, it’s kind of exciting for us, because with this one, we’re behind the steering wheel.”

SIU’s University Communications and Marketing led cooperative work on the beer’s label and branding, and McCarroll said while the initial batches of King Ale will be produced at Ravinia’s facility in Highland Park, plans are to shift production to the campus once a full-scale production facility is ready.

He added that sales revenue from the new brew will be evenly split between Ravinia and SIU, which will use proceeds to expand facilities and support a bachelor’s degree in fermentation science.

“A fun aspect of this is that now we’ve finalized on the kind of brand or operation that we will be doing and it is ‘Saluki Brew Works.’ That would be the equivalent of a brewery name for us for our student-run campus brewery,” he said.

Students in SIU’s fermentation sciences program are excited to be part of taking a new beer from formulation to production.

Rachel Benier, a junior from Hillsborough, North Carolina, said being a part of the King Ale team will give her a leg up when it comes time to enter the workforce.

“This gave me a lot of insight and understanding on how formulating a recipe comes into play and how when you change things in the recipe – even a small change – it can change the entire product,” she said. “I want to go into research and development for a beer maker or distillery. This is giving me a headstart in that.”

McCarroll said King Ale likely will become one of the institute’s “core brands,” produced regularly. He added that it will soon be available at markets in both Chicagoland and Southern Illinois. He said there are benefits to a Saluki Brew Works product besides giving customers refreshment.

“One way I think of a beer can is, if you do it right, it’s marketing and advertising that you get paid for,” he explained. “I would love to see us be able to put SIU-branded beer in key markets to build awareness of not only the Fermentation Science Institute, but SIU in general.”

Reviews from those who tasted the new brew were positive.

“I think the label was spot on,” commented Apryl Gordon. “The beer was light and refreshing. Certainly one to compliment a summer day or accompany a boat ride on the lake.”

