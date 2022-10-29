SIU student selected for National FFA office

For the second time in three years a National FFA officer is a student from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Gracie Murphy, a freshman in agricultural systems and education from Macomb, was selected Saturday as one of six news national officers during the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. She was among those selected from a pool of 35 candidates to serve at the highest level in FFA.

FFA boasts more than 850,000 members – students studying agriculture at the high school level. College students may remain involved in the organization through collegiate FFA chapters or by serving as a sectional, state or national office.

Murphy delayed her enrollment at SIU for a year while she served as 2021-2022 Illinois FFA state treasurer, a term she completed in June. She now will take another year off of her studies to serve as the National FFA eastern region vice president. During the year she will represent the organization in meetings with governmental, business and industry leaders as well as traveling thousands of miles to FFA chapters, events, conventions and more.

She was selected as regional vice president after a week of interviews, panel discussions and presentations.

Miriam Hoffman, a senior in agribusiness economics from Earlville, served as eastern regional vice president in 2020-21. Hoffman and Murphy are the first SIU students ever to serve in national leadership for the FFA.