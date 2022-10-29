SIU student selected for National FFA office

For the second time in three years a National FFA officer is a student from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Gracie Murphy, a freshman in agricultural systems and education from Macomb, was selected Saturday as one of six news national officers during the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. She was among those selected from a pool of 35 candidates to serve at the highest level in FFA.
FFA boasts more than 850,000 members – students studying agriculture at the high school level. College students may remain involved in the organization through collegiate FFA chapters or by serving as a sectional, state or national office.
Murphy delayed her enrollment at SIU for a year while she served as 2021-2022 Illinois FFA state treasurer, a term she completed in June. She now will take another year off of her studies to serve as the National FFA eastern region vice president. During the year she will represent the organization in meetings with governmental, business and industry leaders as well as traveling thousands of miles to FFA chapters, events, conventions and more.
She was selected as regional vice president after a week of interviews, panel discussions and presentations.
Miriam Hoffman, a senior in agribusiness economics from Earlville, served as eastern regional vice president in 2020-21. Hoffman and Murphy are the first SIU students ever to serve in national leadership for the FFA.
Honoring the 2022 top seniors in Southern Illinois
Anna-Jonesboro Community High School
Anna-Jonesboro Community High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Addison Denny, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Anna
Parents: Kendra and Tim Denny of Anna
College plans: McKendree University in Lebanon, major undecided
Andrew Detering
Hometown: Anna
Parents: Brett and Amber Detering of Anna
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, computer science
Bryce Henry, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Anna
Parents: Denise and Rodney Henry of Anna
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, major undecided
Gavin Osman
Hometown: Anna
Parents: Shane and Jennifer Osman of Anna
College plans: John A. Logan College in Carterville, business management
Marlee Smith
Hometown: Jonesboro
Parents: Tom and Angie Smith of Jonesboro
College plans: John A Logan College, nursing; transfer to Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee.
Charles Vaca Diez
Hometown: Jonesboro
Parents: JC and Carla Vaca Díez of Jonesboro
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, mass communication
Benton Consolidated High School
Benton Consolidated High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Reid Baumgarte
Hometown: Benton
Parents: Clint and Michelle Baumgarte of Benton
College plans: College, undecided; physical therapy
Olivia Drew, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Benton
Parents: Melissa Morgan, Bryan and Christen Drew of Benton
College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, business/marketing
Stephen Lake
Hometown: Benton
Parent: Charles Lake of Benton
College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, education
Owen Sanders, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Benton
Parents: Caleb and Jodi Sanders of Benton
College plans: United States Air Force Academy, aerospace engineering
Peyton Tieffel, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Benton
Parents: Jason and Amber Tieffel of Benton
College plans: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, secondary education in science
Kortney Wilcox, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Benton
Parents: Shawn and Tammy Wilcox of Benton
College plans: College, undecided; psychology
Cairo High School
Cairo High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
MeKhi Jones-Gibson
Hometown: Cairo
Parent: Sherry Gibson of Cairo
College plans: Undecided
Whitney Graham
Hometown: Cairo
Parents: James Graham and Veronica Graham of Cairo
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, biomedical engineering
Angelique Jones, salutatorian
Hometown: Cairo
Parents: Kimberly Jones and Jamaal Jones Sr. of Cairo
College plans: Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, musical theater
Jalisa Lattimore
Hometown: Cairo
Parents: Windy Hoppe of Cairo
College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, cosmetology or student education
Rodney Moore Jr., valedictorian
Hometown: Cairo
Parents: Wytonia Orr and Rodney Moore Sr. of Cairo
College plans: Undecided
Carbondale Community High School
Carbondale Community High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Adelaide Garvey
Hometown: Makanda
Parents: Stephanie and Jim Garvey of Makanda
College plans: DePaul University in Chicago, animation
Zoe Harris
Hometown: Carbondale
Parents: Betsy Nance and Jason Harris of Carbondale
College plans: DePauw University, Greencastle, Indiana; marketing
Samantha Liller
Hometown: Carbondale
Parents: Robert and Paula Liller of Carbondale
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, aviation technologies
Layal Oues, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Carbondale
Parents: Dr. Adnan Oues and Siham Touza of Carbondale
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, radiologic sciences
Anna Schurz, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Carbondale
Parents: Prof. Dr. Henri Schurz and Mrs. Katrin Schurz of Carbondale
College plans: University of Illinois Springfield, environmental studies
Brooke Williard, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Makanda
Parents: Karl and Shelly Williard of Makanda
College plans: University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, business management
Carrier Mills-Stonefort High School
Carrier Mills-Stonefort High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Aubrey Bozarth
Hometown: Pittsburg
Parent: Clinton Bozarth
College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, cosmetology
Abigail Horn
Hometown: Creal Springs
Parents: Sarah Griffith and Clinton Griffith of Creal Springs
College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, nursing
Cydney Maxfield
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Shannon and Dana Maxfield of Harrisburg
College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, nursing
Ethan Morse
Hometown: Stonefort
Parents: Kyle and Crystal Morse of Stonefort
College plans: Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, pre-chiropractic
Madison Murphy, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Carrier Mills
Parents: Michelle and Shawn Murphy of Carrier Mills
College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg; secondary education/English
Emma Odum, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Stonefort
Parents: Elizabeth Hancock and David Odum of Stonefort
College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, biology
Carterville High School
Carterville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Jace Lintz, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Carterville
Parents: Jami Hartsock, Neal Hartsock of Carterville and Jon Lintz of Cobden.
College plans: Utah State University in Logan, finance
Isabella Mavigliano, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Creal Springs
Parents: Matt and Corene Mavigliano of Creal Springs
College plans: University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, biology on a pre-dental track
Grace Mitchell, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Carterville
Parents: Jonathan and Christie Mitchell of Carterville
College plans: University of Missouri in Columbia, accounting
Tyler Shasteen, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Carterville
Parents: Mark and Sandra Shasteen of Carterville
College plans: University of Chicago, political science and law, letters, and society
Dylan Stanley, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Carterville
Parents: Rick and Becky Stanley of Carterville
College plans: University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, finance
Andrew Stephenson, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Carterville
Parents: Michael and Stephanie Stephenson of Carterville
College plans: University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, computer science
Century High School
Century High School in Ullin has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
David Baker
Hometown: Ullin
Parents: Shondra Neal and James Baker of Ullin
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, aviation
Trevor Caudle
Hometown: Grand Chain
Parent: Jennifer Caudle of Grand Chain
College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, secondary education
Jessica Daniels
Hometown: Villa Ridge
Parent: Tiffany George of Villa Ridge
College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, nursing
Hannah Duke
Hometown: Pulaski
Parents: Randy and Myndi Duke of Pulaski
College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, nursing
Allie Koch
Hometown: Thebes
Parents: Tim and Tiffany Koch of Thebes
College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, associate of science
Ben Miller
Hometown: Ullin
Parents: Brent and Holly Miller of Ullin
College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, CDL and welding
Chester High School
Chester High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Hannah Blechle
Hometown: Chester
Parents: Dane and Haley Williams and Jesse Snider of Chester
College plans: Murray State University in Kentucky, accounting and business
Abbigail Bollman
Hometown: Chester
Parents: Brett and Shirleen Bollmann of Chester
College plans: Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri; digital marketing and Spanish language
Emma Bryant
Hometown: Chester
Parents: Eric and Tiffany Bryant, and Alisha and Daniel Guethle of Chester
College plans: University of Maine in Farmington, actuarial science
Anna Childs
Hometown: Chester
Parents: Mindy Childs and Bryan Childs of Chester
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau; master's in nursing, certified nurse midwife
Madison Kribs
Hometown: Chester
Parents: Rodney and Tammy Kribs of Chester
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, nursing
Alyssa Seymour
Hometown: Chester
Parents: Yvonne and Shawn Seymour of Chester
College plans: Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, psychology
Christopher High School
Christopher High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
RyAnn Clark
Hometown: Christopher
Parents: Bonnie McNeal-Clark and Scotty Clark of Christopher
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, pre-law
Jaden Dawe
Hometown: Christopher
Parents: Sean and Jodie Dawe of Christopher
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University, nursing and psychology
Grace Gossett
Hometown: Coello
Parents: Brent and Angela Gossett of Coello
College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, business/education
Peyton Mazur
Hometown: Christopher
Parents: Courtney and Cheryl Mazur of Christopher
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, cardiac interventional radiography
Ashley Shaffer
Hometown: Christopher
Parents: Chasity Shaffer of Christopher
College plans: Rend Lake Collage in Ina, medical coding
Chelsea Young
Hometown: Buckner
Parents: Brent and Beth Young of Buckner
College plans: Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis, study psychology
Cobden High School
Cobden High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Liv Cerny
Hometown: Cobden
Parents: Tom and Jeannine Cerny of Cobden
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, pre-medicine
Daniel Demmin
Hometown: Alto Pass
Parents: Rama and Janise Demmin of Alto Pass
College plans: Southeastern Missouri University in Cape Girardeau, computer science
Caleb Kilpatrick
Hometown: Cobden
Parents: Tom and Sarah Kilpatrick of Cobden
College plans: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, computer science
Leslie Morales
Hometown: Cobden
Parents: Cirenio Morales and Azalia Amezquita of Cobden
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, biological sciences
Abigail Remsey
Hometown: Alto Pass
Parents: Jon and Amy Remsey of Alto Pass
College plans: University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, business administration and marketing
Molly Smith
Hometown: Cobden
Parents: Greg and Stacy Smith of Cobden
College plans: John A Logan College in Carterville, family and consumer science education
Crab Orchard High School
Crab Orchard High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Ian Dawes
Hometown: Crab Orchard area
Parents: Michael Dawes and Tabby Dawes of Crab Orchard area
College plans: Greenville University in Greenville, physical therapy
Nathanial Dawes
Hometown: Crab Orchard area
Parents: Michael Dawes and Tabby Dawes of Crab Orchard area
College plans: Murray State University in Kentucky, animal science
Isabel Rix
Hometown: Crab Orchard area
Parents: Justin and Susan Rix of Crab Orchard area
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, education
Tucker Rix, salutatorian
Hometown: Crab Orchard area
Parents: Brooke and Josey Rix of Crab Orchard area
College plans: Lincoln College of Technology in Nashville, Tennessee; welding
William Rix, valedictorian
Hometown: Crab Orchard area
Parents: Justin and Susan Rix of Crab Orchard area
College plans: Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, mechanical engineering and cultural and language studies
Brylee Throgmorton
Hometown: Crab Orchard area
Parents: Matt and Cindy Throgmorton of Crab Orchard area
College plans: Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri; nursing
Dongola High School
Dongola High School has selected the following student to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Madison Delgadillo, valedictorian
Hometown: Dongola
College plans: Shawnee Community College, associate's in art and science; transfer to Southern Illinois University Carbondale, education
Du Quoin High School
Du Quoin High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Grace Alongi, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Du Quoin
Parents: Cara and John Alongi of Du Quoin
College plans: Undecided
Laney Beltz, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Du Quoin
Parents: Michael and Shelia Beltz of Du Quoin
College plans: Undecided
Aubrey Harris, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Du Quoin
Parents: David Harris and Julie Harris of Du Quoin
College plans: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, major undecided
Lauren Heape, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Du Quoin
Parents: Nicole Heape and Ryan Heape of Du Quoin
College plans: Undecided
Sophie Miller, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Du Quoin
Parents: Isaac and Ashley Miller of Du Quoin
College plans: Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel, major undecided
Landen Swiney, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Du Quoin
Parents: Richard and Sarah Swiney of Du Quoin
College plans: University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, major undecided
Egyptian Community Unit School District 5
Egyptian Community Unit School District 5 in Tamms has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Anna McLaughlin, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Tamms
Parents: Brent and Wendy Boren of Tamms and the late Scott McLaughlin
College plans: University of Missouri in Columbia, health sciences
Jennifer McLaughlin, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Tamms
Parents: Brent and Wendy Boren of Tamms and the late Scott McLaughlin
College plans: She will join the U.S. Navy.
Breanna Plott, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Thebes
Parents: Kevin and Stacey Plott of Thebes
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, nursing
Sha'veh Price, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Tamms
Parent: Tarsha Marable of Tamms
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau; transfer to Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York
Maisie Sitton, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Thebes
Parents: Jeromey and Amy Sitton of Thebes
College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, transfer to University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, pre-veterinary
Elverado High School
Elverado High School in Elkville has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Morgan Bernardini
Hometown: Elkville
Parents: Rich and Kim Bernardini of Elkville
College plans: Mississippi State University, in the city of Mississippi State, kinesiology
Micah Davis
Hometown: Elkville
Parents: Daniel Davis and Michelle White-Davis, of Elkville
College plans: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, animal science
Reed Funk
Hometown: Elkville
Parents: Brandon and Valerie Funk of Elkville
College plans: Enter the workforce
Reese Funk
Hometown: Elkville
Parents: Trent and Alison Funk of Elkville
College plans: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, nursing
Zachary Jorgenson
Hometown: Vergennes
Parents: Richard and Kelly Jorgenson of Vergennes
College plans: Join the armed forces
Emma Yates
Hometown: Elkville
Parents: Warren and Kathy Yates of Elkville
College plans: University of Kentucky in Lexington, finance
Frankfort Community High School
Frankfort Community High School in West Frankfort has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Kile Britton
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Beth and James Britton of West Frankfort
College plans: John A Logan College in Carterville, nursing
Kaytlin Chance
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Bethanne and Greg Chance of West Frankfort
College plans: The University of Mississippi in the city of Mississippi State, chemical engineering
Ryan Cornaglia
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Megan and Kerry Cornaglia of West Frankfort
College plans: John A Logan College in Carterville, education
Wade Lucas
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Renee and Mike Lucas of West Frankfort
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, biology
Karis May
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Kari Karnes and Jeremy May of West Frankfort
College plans: Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee; major undecided
Presley Yeager
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Marcy and Ron Yeager of West Frankfort
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, musical theatre
Galatia High School
Galatia High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Sean McClusky
Hometown: Galatia
Parents: Curt and Gina McClusky of Galatia
College plans: Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Aero Space Engineering
Olivia McGhee, salutatorian
Hometown: Galatia
Parents: Daniel and Lana McGhee of Galatia
College plans: Rend Lake College, cosmetology
Mollie Peterson, valedictorian
Hometown: Galatia
Parent: Jamie VanZant of Galatia
College plans: St. Louis University in Missouri, biology
Gallatin County High School
Gallatin County High School has selected the following students to be recognized.
Jacob Ahrens
Hometown: Ridgway
Parents: Paul and Jordan Ahrens of Ridgway
College plans: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Undecided
Brylee Bayer
Hometown: Equality
Parent: Tara Bayer of Equality
College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, accounting
Murphy Foster, co-salutatorian
Hometown: Ridgway
Parents: Tom and Sheila Foster of Ridgway
College plans: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, business
Bryce Jester, co-salutatorian
Hometown: Omaha
Parents: Gary and Misty Jester of Omaha
College plans: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Pharmacy
Falyn Wargel
Hometown: Ridgway
Parents: Terry and Gina Wargel of Ridgway
College plans: University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, diagnostic medical sonography
Hallie Zirkelbach, valedictorian
Hometown: Ridgway
Parents: Rich & Sarah Zirkelbach of Ridgway
College plans: Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, speech and language pathology
Goreville High School
Goreville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Addison Buchannan
Hometown: Goreville
Parents: Jason and Sherri Buchanan of Goreville
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, psychology
Gracie Clark, salutatorian
Hometown: Goreville
Parents: Travis and Allison Clark of Goreville
College plans: University of Kentucky in Lexington, social work
Landon Geyman
Hometown: Goreville
Parents: Joe and Monica Geyman of Goreville
College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, kinesiology
Emma Golz, valedictorian
Hometown: Goreville
Parents: Jennifer Cox and David Golz of Goreville
College plans: College, undecided; biology, pre-med
Madison Johnson-Shallenberger
Hometown: Buncombe
Parents: Logan and Betsy Shallenberger of Buncombe
College plans: College undecided; biology, pre-med
Jasilyn Westerfield
Hometown: Goreville
Parents: Nick and Jeneice Kelley of Goreville
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, biomedical engineering
Hardin County High School
Hardin County High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Jonah Austin
Hometown: Rosiclare
Parents: Samantha Austin, Billy Joe Austin of Rosiclare
College plans: College, undecided; major, undecided
Iris Davis, valedictorian
Hometown: Herod
Parents: Kurt and Mandy Davis of Herod
College plans: College undecided; architecture
Benjamin Flatt, salutatorian
Hometown: Eichorn
Parents: Robert Flatt and Peggy Flatt of Eichorn
College plans: Southeastern Illinois College, transfer to Murray State University, agriculture business
Gracie McClusky
Hometown: Herod
Parents: Randy and Denise Hays of Herod
College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, veterinary science.
Olivia Oxford
Hometown: Elizabethtown
Parents: Rob and Angela Oxford; Rebecca Edmondson of Elizabethtown
College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, pre-medicine
Harrisburg High School
Harrisburg High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Michaela Barter
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Chris and Shari Barter of Harrisburg
College plans: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, botany
Rachel Hutchinson
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Daniel and Jennifer Hutchinson of Harrisburg
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Zoology
Rachel Lands
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Keith and Marie Lands of Harrisburg
College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, major undecided
Luke Miller
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Jeff and Andrea Miller of Harrisburg
College plans: Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, history
Kendall Vallette, valedictorian
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Jason and Kara Vallette of Harrisburg
College plans: University of Illinois or Murray State University, physics
Isaac Winkleman, salutatorian
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Chris and Laura Winkleman of Harrisburg
College plans: College, undecided; pre-med
Herrin High School
Herrin High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Alysah Charlet, co-salutatorian
Hometown: Herrin
Parent: Kerry Charlet of Herrin
College plans: Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona; journalism and mass communication
Taylor Cornelius, valedictorian
Hometown: Herrin
Parents: Todd and Tracy Cornelius of Herrin
College plans: University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, political science
Brenna Gusewelle, co-salutatorian
Hometown: Herrin
Parents: Mark and Jill Gusewelle of Herrin
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, psychology
Luke Hileman, co-salutatorian
Hometown: Carterville
Parents: Joe Hileman and Tammy Pullum of Carterville
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, engineering
Lucas McEntire, co-salutatorian
Hometown: Herrin
Parents: Tony and Nicole McEntire of Herrin
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, pre-medicine
Alyssa Stallman, co-salutatorian
Hometown: Herrin
Parents: Adam and Susan Stallman of Herrin
College plans: Flagler University St. Augustine, Florida; secondary education - mathematics
Johnston City High School
Johnston City High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Anna Clark
Hometown: Pittsburg
Parents: Lenny and Crystal Clark of Pittsburg
College plans: John A. Logan College in Carterville, elementary education
Taylor Cockfield, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Marion
Parents: Eric and Andrea Joyner of Marion
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, pre-medicine
Lane Davis
Hometown: Johnston City
Parents: Dave and Samantha Davis of Johnston City
College plans: John A Logan College in Carterville, business education
Kyleigh Hermetz, salutatorian
Hometown: Johnston City
Parents: David and Cindy Hermetz of Johnston City
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, mathematics
Halle McBride
Hometown: Johnston City
Parents: David and Lisa McBride of Johnston City
College plans: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, speech pathology
Nolan Murrah, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Pittsburg
Parents: Brian and Andria Murrah of Pittsburg
College plans: John A. Logan College in Carterville, associate of arts degree
Marion High School
Marion High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Chase Altug
Hometown: Marion
Parents: Bulent Altug and Jodi Bryant of Marion
College plans: University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, study physics
Chase Austin
Hometown: Marion
Parents: Patrick and Dee Austin of Marion
College plans: Centre College in Kentucky, economics and finance
Margaux Bruce
Hometown: Marion
Parents: BW and Jerianne Bruce of Marion
College plans: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, business
Ashley Caravello
Hometown: Pittsburg
Parents: Lynn Marks and Stephen Caravello of Pittsburg
College plans: Attend Webster University in Webster Groves, Missouri; computer science
Audrey Ide
Hometown: Marion
Parents: Jim and Patty Ide of Marion
College plans: University of Florida in Gainesville, engineering
Noah Walters
Hometown: Marion
Parents: Seth and Sharon Walters of Marion
College plans: Murray State University in Kentucky, accounting
Meridian High School
Meridian High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Tala Abukhdair
Hometown: Mounds
Parents: Mohammad Abukhdair and Nada Abukhdair of Mounds
College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, transfer to university, Orthodontics/Optometry
Keairra Fitzgerald
Hometown: Mounds
Parent: Rhonya Fitzgerald of Mounds
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, biological sciences
Brian Hamilton
Hometown: Mounds
Parent: Tina Blake of Mounds
College plans: Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio; graphic design/theater.
Shantell Tompkins, valedictorian
Hometown: Mounds
Parents: Crystal Edwards and Sterling Tompkins of Mounds
College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, transfer to Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; fashion design.
Kyre Webb, salutatorian
Hometown: Mounds
Parents: Kyre Webb and Onika Webb of Mounds
College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, computer science
Janyia Williams
Hometown: Pulaski
Parents: Robert Williams of Pulaski and Wilma Vaughn of Mounds
College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, transfer to a university, major undecided
Murphysboro High School
Murphysboro High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Ellee Doerr
Hometown: Murphysboro
Parents: Rebecca and Brett Doerr of Murphysboro
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, pre-dental
Malorie Gill
Hometown: Murphysboro
Parents: Lisa Gill and Ronnie Gill of Murphysboro
College plans: Western Illinois University in Macomb, pre-optometry
Emmalee Hansil
Hometown: Murphysboro
Parents: Cindy and Troy Hansil of Murphysboro
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, secondary education, science
Alexis Fletcher
Hometown: Murphysboro
Parents: Lisa and Jayson Fletcher of Murphysboro
College plans: University of Evansville in Indiana, business
Carlee Pullis
Hometown: Murphysboro
Parents: Elaine and Dan Pullis of Murphysboro
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, elementary education
Lilly Rudolph
Hometown: Murphysboro
Parent: Lori Reiman of Murphysboro
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, business
Pinckneyville Community High School
Pinckneyville Community High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Kylie Harvey
Hometown: Pinckneyville
Parents: Kathleen and Alex Heine of Pinckneyville
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, nursing
Chloe Loos
Hometown: Cutler
Parents: Pete and Tracy Loos of Cutler
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, nursing
Daisi Mucha
Hometown: Pinckneyville
Parents: John and Betti Mucha of Pinckneyville
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, secondary social studies education
Cheyanne Pauley
Hometown: Tamaroa
Parents: Jason and Jennifer Pauley of Tamaroa
College plans: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, atmospheric science
Jessie Pyatt
Hometown: Pinckneyville
Parents: Robert and Nicole Pyatt of Pinckneyville
College plans: College, undecided; pre-veterinary medicine
Lily Tanner
Hometown: Coulterville
Parents: Jon and Sara Tanner of Coulterville
College plans: Baylor University, Waco, Texas; data science
Sesser-Valier High School
Sesser-Valier High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Reagan Basso
Hometown: Sesser
Parents: Chip and Erin Basso of Sesser
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, business analytics
Jasmine Castillo
Hometown: Sesser
Parents: Jennifer Castillo and Saul Castillo of Sesser
College plans: University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana, history
Eli Schoenbaechler
Hometown: Sesser
Parents: Kathryn and Todd Schoenbaechler of Sesser
College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, major undecided
Emma Spence
Hometown: Sesser
Parents: John and April Spence of Sesser
College plans: Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee; legal studies
Maggie Stacey
Hometown: Sesser
Parents: John and Teresa Stacey of Sesser
College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, hospitality and tourism
Maura White
Hometown: Sesser
Parents: Greg and Stephanie White of Sesser
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Spanish education
Shawnee High School
Shawnee High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Connor Benbrook
Hometown: Wolf Lake
Parents: Debra York and Dennis York of Wolf Lake
College plans: Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau, Missouri; nursing
Autumn Derossett
Hometown: Wolf Lake
Parents: Larry and Nicole Derossett of Wolf Lake
College plans: Murray State University in Kentucky, nursing
Alexis Miller, salutatorian
Hometown: Grand Tower
Parents: Sarah Kincaid and Craig Miller of Grand Tower
College plans: West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah, automotive technology
Gabriella Smith, valedictorian
Hometown: Wolf Lake
Parents: Sabrina Jones and Willie Smith of Wolf Lake
College plans: Murray State University in Kentucky, early childhood education
Sparta High School
Sparta High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Trinity Glodo, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Sparta
Parents: Kendra Glodo and Adam Shain of Sparta
College plans: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, marketing
Garrett Kempfer, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Sparta
Parents: Jeremy Kempfer and Melissa Kempfer of Sparta
College plans: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, biology
Kerry Kloos
Hometown: Sparta
Parents: Seamus and Amy Kloos of Sparta
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, aviation and aviation management
Cody Martin, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Sparta
Parents: Shawn and Shawna Martin of Sparta
College plans: McKendree University in Lebanon, health science
Kaitlyn Soderlund, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Sparta
Parents: Richard and Jessica Soderlund of Sparta
College plans: Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, transfer to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, exercise science and physical therapy
Sara Stefani
Hometown: Sparta
Parents: Tracy and Jerry Stefani of Sparta
College plans: University of Missouri in Columbia, psychology
Steeleville High School
Steeleville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Mia Gall
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Lindsay and Brian Sheridan of Steeleville
College plans: Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, psychology
Jaden Hinnerichs, valedictorian
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Kory and Danielle Hinnerichs of Steeleville
College plans: Greenville University in Greenville, in biology
Kaleb Knop
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Scott and Janice Knop of Steeleville
College plans: Undecided
Braden Meyerhoff, salutatorian
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Brett Meyerhoff and Michelle Meyerhoff of Steeleville
College plans: Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, computer information systems
Grant Millsap
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Tonia and Matt Barnes and Tyler Millsap, all of Steeleville
College plans: Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, architectural engineering
Jacob Verschueren
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Angie and Brent Verschueren of Steeleville
College plans: Saint Louis University in Missouri, neuroscience
Thompsonville High School
Thompsonville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Gavin Kerley, salutatorian
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Shane and Lisa Kerley of Thompsonville
College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, business
Olivia McClerren
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Russell and Lisa McClerren of Thompsonville
College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, esthetics
Kayla Murphy
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Daughter of Amber Rich and Benjamin Rich and granddaughter of Sherrie Murphy
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, nursing
Shaylynn Serles
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Holly and Daniel Russell of Thompsonville
College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, psychology
Lane Smith, valedictorian
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Jeff and Carrie Smith of Thompsonville
College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, agriculture mechanics
Mackenzie Sullivan
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Cale and Krystal Sullivan and Stephanie Isaacs of Thompsonville
College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, nursing
Trico High School
Trico High School in Campbell Hill has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Madison Arbeiter, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Murphysboro
Parents: Ronald and Buffy Bastien and Robert Arbeiter of Murphysboro
College plans: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, study nursing
Keegan Brooks, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Ava
Parents: Cheryl and Jon Korando of Ava
College plans: Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio; biomedical sciences
Sydney Farris, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Ava
Parents: Dawn and Matt Farris of Ava
College plans: John A. Logan College in Carterville, medical field
Julia Reiman
Hometown: Ava
Parents: Shaun and Karen Reiman of Ava
College plans: Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau, early childhood education
Ryleigh Richelman, salutatorian
Hometown: Campbell Hill
Parents: Chuck and Heather Richelman of Campbell Hill.
College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, ag business, production of ag
Shealee Swisher
Hometown: Campbell Hill
Parents: Scott and Brandi Swisher of Campbell Hill
College plans: John A. Logan College in Carterville, business
Vienna High School
Vienna High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Alexis Goddard, co-salutatorian
Hometown: Tunnel Hill
Parents: Sam and Sara Goddard
College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, business
Ava Goines, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Ozark
Parents: Amanda Stanton and Tim Goines of Ozark
College plans: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, interdisciplinary health sciences/pre-medicine
Katrina King, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Ozark
Parents: Suzy and Dan King of Ozark
College plans: Murray State University in Kentucky, psychology
Ayden Rademaker, co-salutatorian
Hometown: Vienna
Parents: Ryan Rademaker, Sheba Rademaker, both of Vienna
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, nursing
Riley Slife, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Vienna
Parents: Matt and Rhi Slife of Vienna
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, communication disorders
Maelee Sparks, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Grantsburg
Parents: Rosa and Scott Sparks of Grantsburg
College plans: University of Tennessee in Martin, elementary education
Zeigler-Royalton High School
Zeigler-Royalton High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Joe Earl
Hometown: Mulkeytown
Parents: Kim and Greg Earl of Mulkeytown
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, major undecided
Chase Flowers
Hometown: Mulkeytown
Parents: Gayla and Richard Flowers of Mulkeytown
College plans: John A Logan College in Carterville, business
Courtney Floyd, salutatorian
Hometown: Royalton
Parents: Phillis Floyd and Brandon Anderson of Royalton
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, architecture
Allyson Giles, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Zeigler
Parents: Lindsay Coloni and Jonathan Giles of Zeigler
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, major undecided
Liberty McGill
Hometown: Zeigler
Parent: Allyson Giles of Zeigler
College plans: Undecided
Cera Wilson, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Royalton
Parents: Cheryl and James Wilson of Royalton
College plans: Rend Lake College, biology
