SIU students and faculty help women’s military service project grow

“Having the privilege of listening and recording these stories is one of the most valuable experiences I have had in graduate school,” Hlynsdottir wrote.

Another student told of coming to understand the opportunities that the military offers for travel, as a career path, and a sense of camaraderie similar to what people find in sports. Students also learned of the negative aspects of military life as well, including going without showers or other things for extended periods that people typically take for granted.

For Luke James, the project hit home. His mother, Grayce James, served in the U.S. Navy and his father, Robert James, was in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“The female veterans oral history project has not only allowed me to understand certain issues women face in the military, but it mainly allowed me to put myself in their shoes and reflect,” said Luke James, who earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in sports studies. “This project has allowed me to not only understand my mom as a veteran but to mainly understand her role as a woman in this society.”

Luke James interviewed U.S. Air Force veteran Sonya E. Young. Hearing Young open up and share her difficult experiences made James more empathetic and understanding toward all veterans, he said.