CARBONDALE — A treadwheel crane will be working and on display at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, on the south side of the Engineering Building near the Campus Lake boathouse. Students and program leaders will be on hand to demonstrate the machine and talk about its function and purpose, as well as the ancient practices program.

Building the machine is a project by students in SIU’s ancient practices program, which grew out of a $100,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities in 2019. The program focuses on broadening the perspective of students pursuing objective disciplines — such as science, engineering, technology and mathematics — by demonstrating the relevance of the humanities to their own interests. The program leads to a minor in ancient practices.

Ancient builders used cranes such as the one on display to move materials for construction of large buildings and monuments, such as temples, amphitheaters and palaces, said Ken Anderson, one of the program’s leaders and director of the Advanced Energy Institute at SIU. Workers also used such machines for building fortifications and everyday structures such as storage facilities.

“They were also used for loading and unloading ships in ports, and anything else that required lifting heavy loads further than individuals could lift,” Anderson said.

For more information, contact Mont Allen or Ken Anderson at ancientpractices@siu.edu.