SIU students find chronicling small towns ‘more than just a photography class’

Overturf emphasized to students the need to wear masks while shooting their projects. The students, however, observed instances where mask use was sporadic or masks were not being worn at all.

During a class earlier in the semester, Barrett said he was much more comfortable walking up to people he didn’t know before the pandemic. He was more conscious now on how close he was to someone and said mask wearing factored in. Tillberg said she also felt that wearing masks formed a “divide” and initially made it more difficult to approach people.

“People are just generally more careful about new faces — masked faces — arriving in their town to document, which is completely understandable,” Overturf said.

Climbing out of a shell

During one of the early in-class discussions, Anna Connolly, a junior from Palmyra, Illinois, showed photos from Ozark featuring a barbecue business and a couple of churches, and she mentioned she had plans to return for services. She later attended services in both churches and was able to connect with several people. Ozark is an unincorporated community in Johnson County, about 40 miles from Carbondale. In addition to numerous horse trails, Ozark is also home to Camp Ondessonk, a Catholic youth camp.