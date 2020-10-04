SIU students ‘stayed on the farm’ during pandemic to help agriculture operation

Wuest, a senior agricultural research technician, was praised by Vick and Susan Graham, assistant to the dean, as the equine manager took on extra duties — much of it while also preparing for the birth of her second child.

“The only thing we didn’t have her do was spring planting,” Graham said.

Crowell said the choice to stay on campus was easy. She still had her apartment, and she figured that there would inevitably be lessons that would help her down the road. Perhaps there would even be an epiphany about what to focus on for a career.

“Well, I learned some things I don’t want to do,” Crowell said. “But really, it was cool to get to know people better. You had to be versatile here and work together. I’m glad I stayed. I had a place to stay and I was needed.”

Students who may have known about cattle gained insight into corn. And vice versa. Several, like Yaklich, learned how to operate tractors and other farm implements and equipment.

“They obtained a lot of hands-on experience,” Vick said. “And isn’t that what college is all about?”

Safety first