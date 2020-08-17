SIU students who fail to follow COVID-19 guidelines could face discipline under newly updated student conduct code

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is located in Region 4. But Doug McIlhagga, SIU Edwardsville spokesman, said the campus was informed by the Illinois Board of Higher Education that reducing the number of people who may gather from 50 to 25 people in the Metro East does not apply to classrooms.

Other types of student events outside of classrooms were already limited to under 25 people, he added.

Lori Stettler, the vice chancellor for student affairs on the Carbondale campus, agreed with the impression of Chancellor Lane that students are taking health guidelines seriously. “Our goal is to make sure they know they are accountable for following through,” she said.

Students who violate the conduct code are referred to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, which oversees the disciplinary process. Students have the option of accepting responsibility for alleged violations, or requesting a hearing.

Stettler noted that students are also subject to state mandates and local ordinances, including the city of Carbondale’s face mask ordinance. The ordinance requires people to wear face masks in any public spaces when it’s not possible to maintain a distance of 6 feet from others. Individuals could face fines up to $750 for violating the city ordinance.