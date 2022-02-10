SIU system adopts new strategic plan

The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees on Thursday endorsed a strategic plan for the university system through 2026.

The plan, months in preparation, recognizes six goal themes: Academic innovation and student success anti-racism, diversity, equity and inclusion; community impact; research and creative activity and partnerships; faculty and staff; and infrastructure. Each stated goal has three to five objectives as well as a number of metrics and strategies.

The strategic plan also includes a mission statement for the system: “The Southern Illinois University System enriches students and diverse communities through inclusive excellence, experiential education and innovation. The system creates and shares knowledge that enables stakeholders to achieve their full potential, serves as an economic catalyst for the region and state and advances global change, opportunities and social justice.”

Work on the plan began in March 2020. The SIU System includes Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the SIU School of Medicine in Springfield.

“I believe we have the structures in place to ensure this is an active plan and will not sit on a shelf. This has been a very thoughtful process,” said Southern Illinois University Carbondale Dean of Library Affairs John Pollitz, who co-chaired a sub-committee which refined the plan.

“This is an outstanding document and all of the critical areas have been hit to move the university system forward,” Board of Trustees Vice Chairman Ed Hightower said following the presentation of the plan to the full board. It has given us a footprint that we can build upon, but at the same time, given each campus the autonomy to move forward.

Hightower said the plan keeps all of the campuses “moving in the same direction.”

SIU System President Dan Mahony said the system had strategy plans in the past, but none as extensive as the new document.

He said more than 150 individuals involved in the creation of the plan plus several thousand who commented online during development of the strategy plan.

“We want to do things at the system level to help the campuses be better and still allow them the autonomy to do their own things and this plan does that,” he said.

Additionally, Mahony said a “report card” system is being implemented to track work toward the goals indicated in the document.

“We will monitor ourselves all of the time to make sure we are making progress,” Mahony added.

Officers Elected

Also as part of the Board of Trustees meeting, J. Phil Gilbert of Carbondale was re-elected as chairman of the board. Edwardsville’s Ed Hightower was re-elected as vice chair and former SIU Carbondale faculty member Subhash Sharma was elected as secretary.

New Buildings Coming to Touch of Nature

Matt Kupec, CEO of the SIU Foundation, updated the board on coming developments at the Touch of Nature Environmental Center. He reported on two pending projects: an event center funded by a gift from the SIU Credit Union and a planned wildlife habitat education center which will double as a visitor's center.

Kupec said the wildlife facility will be funded by an unnamed donor who has committed to a $3 million gift as well as a $2 million endowment for use in maintance and facility needs in the future.

