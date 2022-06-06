SIU team places second in national solar cup competition

A team of Southern Illinois University Carbondale students shined in a national competition testing their ability to design a campus energy system, winning second in its division as part of the national Solar District Cup Collegiate Design Competition, a program of the U.S. Department of Energy.

In the competition held at the Ohio State University, multi-discipline teams of students were challenged to design a system for the OSU medical campus which would maximize energy offsets and financial savings. The SIU team, which also included a recent graduate as well as students from two other universities, submitted a proposal for an energy-generating roof systems to the completion in the fall and was selected for inclusion in the finals. It was SIU’s first year in the competition.

The Solar Cup team was a subgroup of the university’s Green Roof Team, which took its name from an innovative sustainability project started atop the Agriculture Building in 2010. It features space for native plants, growing vegetables and flowers, and conducting research while demonstrating the benefits of sustainable roofs.

Team member Nelson Fernandes said the competition focused on skills engineers and professionals need in the field, from initial feasibility and conceptual design to the development plan and final design. Fernandes, who graduated in mechanical engineering in May, served as the project manager for the team.

Since graduation, Fernandes and other “green roof alumni” have developed a business from their experiences at SIU.

“Our business’ mission is focused on developing educational kits and courses based on the campus projects we have been working on over the past three years,” he said. “All for the vision of a cleaner and more sustainable world through providing educational opportunities.”

SIU placed behind Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and ahead of institutions including North Carolina State University and the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Tim Crosby of SIU Media Services contributed to this story.

