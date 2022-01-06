SIU to delay most in-person classes amid COVID-19 concerns

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is delaying the start of most in-person classes for the spring semester, opting for a week of remote instruction.

The university announced the plan in an email to the campus community Thursday morning. The spring semester is scheduled to begin Monday, Jan. 10.

In the announcement Chancellor Austin A. Lane said the delay of on-campus instruction will allow students and faculty to undergo COVID-19 testing prior to beginning in-person classes.

Some courses, including those in aviation, nursing, communication disorders and sciences, forestry and dental hygiene will meet in-person as planned.

Lane had previously outlined a plan requiring all SIU students, faculty and staff to undergo testing at the beginning of the semester. On-campus testing will continue next week.

SIU Carbondale’s announcement was released at the same time as a similar announcement from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville delaying the start of in-person instruction. SIUE’s campus-wide positivity rate for COVID-19 is just over 14%.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Carbondale campus had a positivity rate of 3.9%.

Earlier in the week, leaders of the university’s Faculty Association and other union groups expressed a hesitancy to return to in-person classes. Meetings had been ongoing with SIU administrators on the matter.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

